Trash Pandas' Single-Game Tickets Go on Sale March 14 at Toyota Field Box Office

March 10, 2020 - Southern League (SL) - Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release





MADISON, Alabama - The Rocket City Trash Pandas have announced that individual game tickets - including Opening Night - will go on sale to the general public Saturday, March 14 and Sunday, March 15 at the Toyota Field box office only. Online sales of single game tickets will be offered beginning March 16.

Grand Opening Weekend for both the ticket office and The Junkyard Team Store will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Saturday, March 14; and, noon to 6:00 p.m. Sunday, March 15. The opening of The Junkyard will offer numerous Inaugural Season merchandise items for the first time.

"We can now answer the number one question Trash Pandas fans have asked for more than a year: 'When do single-game tickets go on sale?'," said President and CEO, Ralph Nelson, "We appreciate the patience, enthusiasm and support our fanbase has shown throughout this journey and we are excited that this day is finally upon us.

"Like all Trash Pandas events leading to Opening Day, this will be a party - all weekend long."

Aside from the chance to purchase tickets, the weekend will feature live music, family entertainment, and allow fans to experience Toyota Field for the first time. Ticket purchasers will have the opportunity to sit in their seats, as the concourse level will be open to the public.

Ticket prices are: Box seats: $16 in advance; $18 day of game; Reserved seats: $14 in advance, $16 day of game; General admission (standing room, Budweiser Berm and Inline Electric Rock Porch): - $8; Standing room with SportsMED Stadium Club access: $25. Children 2 and under are admitted free.

Ticket purchases are limited to 12 per game for each customer. For those desiring to purchase more than 12 seats for a game, they should contact the Trash Pandas Group Sales Department at (256) 325-1549.

Season tickets, 23- game Mini-Plans and group outings are on sale now. Call (256) 325-1546 to order; or, visit www.trashpandasbaseball.com.

The fun begins April 15 against the Mississippi Braves at 6:35 pm.

