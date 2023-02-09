Trash Pandas Reveal 2023 Promotional Schedule

The Rocket City Trash Pandas are thrilled to announce the full promotional schedule for the 2023 season. Fans attending games at Toyota Field will be treated to numerous theme nights, giveaways, and 27 incredible fireworks spectaculars throughout the 69-game home schedule in the Trash Pandas' third season.

Single-game tickets for the upcoming season at Toyota Field will go on sale to the general public on Saturday, February 25 at 9 a.m. online at trashpandasbaseball.com and in-person at the Wicks Family Foundation Ticket Office at Toyota Field.

The Trash Pandas weekly promotions lineup features many fan favorites from the team's first two seasons, including Reeds Jewelers Ladies Night on Tuesdays, All You Can Eat and Dog Day Wednesdays, Pregame Happy Hour and Burgers and Buds Thursdays, postgame Fireworks Spectaculars on all Fridays and Saturdays, and ending with Kids Run The Bases after each Sunday home game.

Rocket City begins the season at home for the first time, with Opening Night at Toyota Field scheduled for Thursday, April 6 at 6:35 p.m. against the Chattanooga Lookouts. The opening three-game series features a Magnet Schedule Giveaway on April 6, as well as fireworks after all three games to start the 2023 season!

Premium giveaways will be popular in 2023, with six on the schedule including five player items given to 1,500 adults ages 18 and older and one giveaway for 1,000 kids ages 17 and under. The first will be a Logan O'Hoppe bobblehead on April 18, followed by a Bryce Teodosio Inside-The-Park Home Run Bobblehead on May 16, a Chase Silseth Garden Gnome giveaway on June 20, Zach Neto Bobblehead Giveaway on July 5, and lastly, a Sonny DiChiara Halo Blue Bobblehead on September 5. The kids giveaway on April 23 will be a Sprocket On The Move Bobblehead.

The Trash Pandas will be wearing five specialty jerseys throughout the season, with the proceeds going to a non-profit organization. In 2022, the Trash Pandas raised over $100,000 through game worn jersey auctions. The 2023 jersey lineup features a Star Wars Jersey on May 4, Armed Forces Jersey on May 20, Marvel Super Hero Jersey on June 24, Space Jersey on August 9, and a Huntsville Stars Throwback Jersey on September 8. The Trash Pandas will also be participating in the 2023 Copa de la Diversión, with an identity to be announced in the future.

Among the new giveaway items for children in 2023 will be Astronaut Racer Themed Socks on May 2, May 23, and July 9, a Sprocket Bank on May 21, and a Youth Replica Jersey on August 13.

Also new in 2023 will be an appearance from a baseball legend. On Wednesday, May 24, former MLB All-Star and Atlanta Braves World Series Champion Ryan Klesko will be appearing at Toyota Field to meet fans, sign autographs, and throw the ceremonial first pitch. Before and during the game, Klesko will be signing autographs for fans. Autographs will be limited to one per person, and all items to be signed are subject to the player's discretion.

The full promotional schedule is below. All promotions are subject to change at any time. For the most up-to-date promotional schedule, CLICK HERE.

April

Thursday, April 6: Opening Night Celebration with postgame fireworks, presented by Booz Allen Hamilton. 2023 Magnet Schedule giveaway for 5,000 fans, presented by Lexus of Huntsville.

Friday, April 7: Friday Night Fireworks

Saturday April 8: Saturday Night Fireworks.

Tuesday, April 18: Logan O'Hoppe bobblehead for 1,500 adults ages 18 and up, presented by Trustmark. Utility Worker Appreciation Day, presented by Huntsville Utilities.

Wednesday, April 19: Education Day with a special 11:05 a.m. start. This game will not be a Dog Day or an All You Can Eat Wednesday.

Thursday, April 20: Raise The Roof T-Shirt Giveaway for 1,500 adults ages 18 and up, presented by Storm Guard Roofing. Dance Team Night 1, with special pregame performances.

Friday, April 21: Friday Night Fireworks, presented by Outdoor Alabama.

Saturday, April 22: Earth Day celebration with Saturday Night Fireworks, presented by Tennessee Valley Authority.

Sunday, April 23: Sprocket On The Move Bobblehead for 1,000 kids ages 17 and under, presented by the Huntsville/Madison County Convention and Visitors Bureau. 4x4 Night.

May

Tuesday, May 2: Astronaut Racer Neil Socks giveaway for 1,000 kids ages 17 and under, presented by WAAY 31. Teacher Appreciation Day.

Wednesday, May 3: Education Day with a special 11:05 a.m. start. This game will not be a Dog Day or an All You Can Eat Wednesday.

Thursday, May 4: Star Wars Night with a special Star Wars Jersey Auction. Panda Wars Commemorative Cup for 1,500 adults ages 18 and up, presented by Huntsville Compounding Pharmacy.

Friday, May 5: Cinco de Mayo celebration with Friday Night Fireworks.

Saturday, May 6: Saturday Night Fireworks, presented by Bill Penney Toyota.

Sunday, May 7: Nurses Day.

Tuesday, May 16: Bryce Teodosio Inside-The-Park Home Run Bobblehead for 1,500 adults ages 18 and up, presented by SportsMED. Martian Arts Night.

Wednesday, May 17: All You Can Eat Wednesday. Dog Day.

Thursday, May 18: Happy Hour at the Inline Electric Rock Porch from 5-7 p.m. Burgers and Buds Thursday.

Friday, May 19: Scout Night. Friday Night Fireworks.

Saturday, May 20: Armed Forces Day featuring an Armed Forces Jersey Auction_._ Saturday Night Fireworks.

Sunday, May 21: Sprocket Bank giveaway for 1,000 ages 17 and under, presented by Crestwood Medical Center.

Tuesday, May 23: Astronaut Racer Buzz Socks giveaway for 1,000 kids ages 17 and under, presented by WayFM. Faith Night. Para-Cycling World Cup Ceremony.

Wednesday, May 24: Ryan Klesko appearance and autograph signing.

Thursday, May 25: National Wine Day featuring a Silicone Wine Glass giveaway for 1,500 adults ages 18 and older.

Friday, May 26: Princess Night featuring an appearance from the Little Mermaid and Friday Night Fireworks.

Saturday, May 27: Saturday Night Fireworks.

Sunday, May 28: Memorial Day Celebration with a special 6:35 p.m. start time and postgame fireworks. Toiletries Drive.

June

Tuesday, June 6: Reeds Jewelers Ladies Night.

Wednesday, June 7: Team photo giveaway with a pregame team autograph signing.

Thursday, June 8: Beverage Belt giveaway for 1,000 adults ages 18 and up.

Friday, June 9: Friday Night Fireworks, presented by Axient. Canned Food Drive.

Saturday, June 10: Negro League Tribute Night with Saturday Night Fireworks.

Sunday, June 11: Kids Run The Bases.

Tuesday, June 20: Chase Silseth Garden Gnome for 1,500 adults ages 18 and up, presented by Waynes Pest Control. Cross Fit Night.

Wednesday, June 21: All You Can Eat Wednesday. Dog Day.

Thursday, June 22: Wrestling Night with a pregame wrestling extravaganza on the concourse from New South Championship Wrestling.

Friday, June 23: Friday Night Fireworks presented by SportsMED.

Saturday, June 24: Marvel Defenders of the Diamond Night with a Marvel Super Hero Jersey Auction and Saturday Night Fireworks.

Sunday, June 25: Kids Run The Bases.

July

Tuesday, July 4: Independence Day Celebration featuring postgame fireworks, including a 3D fireworks show.

Wednesday, July 5: Zach Neto Bobblehead giveaway for 1,500 adults ages 18 and up, presented by Inline Electric. All You Can Eat Wednesday. Dog Day.

Thursday, July 6: National Fried Chicken Day with a Commemorative Glass giveaway for 1,000 kids ages 17 and under, presented by Champy's.

Friday, July 7: Strike Out Cancer Night with Friday Night Fireworks, presented by the Clearview Cancer Institute and Russel Hill Cancer Foundation.

Saturday, July 8: Saturday Night Fireworks, presented by Budweiser.

Sunday, July 9: Astronaut Racer Sally Socks giveaway for 1,000 kids ages 17 and under.

Tuesday, July 25: Christmas in July celebration featuring a Toy Drive.

Wednesday, July 26: All You Can Eat Wednesday. Dog Day.

Thursday, July 27: Happy Hour at the Inline Electric Rock Porch from 5-7 p.m. Burgers and Buds Thursday.

Friday, July 28: Rally Towel giveaway and Friday Night Fireworks, both presented by WOW!

Saturday, July 29: Saturday Night Fireworks and a Shoe Drive, both presented by Tyler Mann Injury Law.

Sunday, July 30: Kids Run The Bases.

August

Tuesday, August 8: SMD Night/Space Night featuring a space themed t-shirt for 1,500 adults ages 18 and up.

Wednesday, August 9: SMD Night/Space Night with a Space Jersey Auction.

Thursday, August 10: Bike Night. Happy Hour at the Inline Electric Rock Porch from 5-7 p.m. Burgers and Buds Thursday.

Friday, August 11: Friday Night Fireworks with a Cooler Bag giveaway to 1,500 adults ages 18 and up, presented by Alabama 811.

Saturday, August 12: Saturday Night Fireworks, presented by Avid Hotel.

Sunday, August 13: Youth Replica Jersey giveaway for 1,000 kids ages 17 and under, presented by Wicks Family Foundation.

Tuesday, August 22: Dance Team Night 2, with special pregame performances.

Wednesday, August 23: Athens Athletics Night. All You Can Eat Wednesday. Dog Day.

Thursday, August 24: Classic Car Night with a Car Shade giveaway for 1,500 adults ages 18 and up, presented by Bill Penney Toyota.

Friday, August 25: Scout Night with Friday Night Fireworks, presented by Bear Creek Collaborative.

Saturday, August 26: Saturday Night Fireworks, presented by Boeing.

Sunday, August 27: Kids Run The Bases.

September

Tuesday, September 5: Sonny DiChiara bobblehead for 1,500 adults ages 18 and up.

Wednesday, September 6: Education Day with a special 11:05 a.m. start. This game will not be a Dog Day or an All You Can Eat Wednesday.

Thursday, September 7: Football and Cheer Night.

Friday, September 8: Huntsville Stars Throwback Night with a Huntsville Stars Jersey Auction and Friday Night Fireworks, both presented by Trustmark.

Saturday, September 9: Saturday Night Fireworks, presented by Inline Electric.

Sunday, September 10: Fan Appreciation Day. Kids Run The Bases.

You don't have to wait for single-game tickets to go on sale to reserve your spot at Toyota Field in 2023. 20-game mini plans and single-game ticket vouchers are available for purchase now. Private group hospitality spaces are also available, to learn more call (256) 325-1403 or visit trashpandasbaseball.com/groups.

