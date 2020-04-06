Trash Pandas Night Jerseys to be Auctioned

April 6, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release





Our Trash Pandas Night game jersey auction will begin tonight at 5:30pm with DASH Auction. We didn't get to play the game, but you can still own a piece of Huntsville sports history!

2020-21 Season Tickets will go on sale remotely starting on April 22. Details to follow on how to reach our ticket staff to purchase season tickets.

On Thursday, the SPHL will start announcing its regular season awards beginning with the All-Rookie Team.

Our Specialty Jersey Mega Raffle drawing has been postponed until we are able to safely return to the office and get all the online submissions in. Still time to get your tickets at havocgear.com!

Make sure you have your Havoc app notifications turned on! Starting today, you will be able to support our Xtream Rewards partners and earn points again by emailing your receipt to dbartlett@hsvsports.com.

Xtream Rewards redemptions are extended until 7/1. Rewards can be redeemed in the official Havoc App and can be picked up when the office opens back up to the public.

We will continue to issue cancelled game refunds until 4/17.

- How to get your refund: bit.ly/HavocRefund

- Full Season Ticket Holder Refund Form: bit.ly/HavocFSTHrefund

- Even if you wish to decline the refund, it would be very helpful if you still filled out the form.

Questions? havocrefund@gmail.com.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from April 6, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.