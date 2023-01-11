Trash Pandas Launch Speakers Bureau

The Rocket City Trash Pandas are offering the opportunity to hear from some of the individuals that have made the organization a meteoric success! Today, the Trash Pandas Speakers Bureau was founded to bring guest and keynote speakers from the team to events throughout the community on a complimentary basis.

Sure to enlighten and entertain at your next event or gathering, the Trash Pandas Speakers Bureau offers speakers to community service clubs, civic organizations, grade school and college classes, as well as other groups hosting events that are looking for a spark.

Topics include, but are not limited to, personalized insight to the origin of the Rocket City Trash Pandas, Minor League Baseball's most meteoric brand, as well as Minor League Baseball history, the business of baseball, life in the professional sports industry, and so much more. Speakers are free of charge, and can travel to most locations in the Tennessee Valley and North Alabama. Some restrictions may apply.

Groups interested in booking a speaker can fill out an online request form.

Available speakers from the Trash Pandas front office include:

Garrett Fahrmann, Executive Vice President and General Manager: The current leader of the Trash Pandas' front office staff of more than 40 people, Fahrmann brings over a decade of professional baseball experience to the Rocket City and joined the Trash Pandas when Toyota Field was under construction in June 2019. Under his leadership, Fahrmann has seen the Trash Pandas lead the Southern League in attendance for its first two seasons. He was previously the Senior Vice President of Operations for the Fresno Grizzlies and the Director of Operations for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs

Lindsey Knupp, Executive Vice President: Also with the Trash Pandas since the team's inception, Knupp oversees arguably the best in-game entertainment experience in Minor League Baseball. Spearheading all marketing, promotions, and entertainment aspects of the organization, Knupp joined the Trash Pandas after over a decade with the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. While there, the organization won the 2019 Larry MacPhail Award as the top promotional effort in the sport. She also won the 2015 Rawlings Women Executive of the Year Award.

Josh Caray, Director of Broadcasting and Baseball Information: The voice of the Trash Pandas, Josh's baseball roots stretch from Atlanta to St. Louis to Chicago and Cooperstown. Josh's grandfather is legendary Chicago Cubs announcer Harry Caray. His father, Skip Caray, is an Atlanta Braves Hall of Famer and his half-brother Chip currently calls Braves games on Bally Sports South. Josh has a strong pedigree of his own, never missing an inning through the Trash Pandas' first two seasons, while also calling Alabama and UAB sports on ESPN+ during the baseball offseason.

Ricky Fernandez, Promotions Manager: The on-field emcee for the Trash Pandas, Fernandez wears a number of different hats (sometimes literally) in his current role. Born and raised in the Rocket City, Ricky graduated from Bob Jones High School and is a University of Alabama, Huntsville alumnus. Now, he's managing the Trash Pandas' promotional schedule while also running most between-inning promotions during baseball season. Also, he is the co-host of The Bullpen podcast on the Trash Pandas Podcast Network. Fernandez nearly had an even bigger impact on the franchise, as he placed second in the "Name The Team" contest in 2019 with a submission of ThunderSharks before the name Trash Pandas was selected.

Rob Sternberg, Vice President, Production and Entertainment: The man in charge of the in-game presentation at Toyota Field, Sternberg has also been with the Trash Pandas since the team's beginning and is now entering his 12th overall season in Minor League Baseball. Leading both the in-game atmosphere at Toyota Field and the production of all Trash Pandas home games, Sternberg is an integral key to creating the best experience for fans when they enter the ballpark.

