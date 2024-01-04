Trash Pandas Launch 'Reading with Sprocket' Program

MADISON, Alabama - The Rocket City Trash Pandas are thrilled to unveil the 'Reading with Sprocket' program in conjunction with the non-profit Trash Pandas Foundation.

As the 2024 educational year gets under way, each school or classroom will have the opportunity to receive a complimentary visit from Sprocket and a Trash Pandas representative to read to their classroom to kick off the program.

Participating students from kindergarten through fifth grade will receive a reading packet with a folder and a bookmark to track their progress.

"We're extremely excited to launch our reading program for schools in the Tennessee Valley," said Trash Pandas Director of Community Relations, Maddison Kendrick. "We're always looking for new ways to get involved with students and teachers here, and Reading with Sprocket will be a great way to connect with them."

Students who complete the program will earn one (1) complimentary box seat ticket to a 2024 Trash Pandas game for one of the following dates:

Tuesday April 23 vs. Tennessee Smokies (Double-A Affiliate of the Chicago Cubs) | Pepsi Gates open at 5pm

Tuesday May 21 vs. Montgomery Biscuits (Double-A Affiliate of Tampa Bay Rays) on "Elvis Tribute Night" | Pepsi Gates open at 5:30pm

Wednesday May 22 vs. Montgomery Biscuits (Double-A Affiliate of Tampa Bay Rays) on "Dog Day" | Pepsi Gates open at 5:30pm

Faculty members who wish to participate in this complimentary initiative should complete the form at the link here. Participation is subject to availability, and the deadline to complete the reading program is Tuesday April 9th, 2024.

Please contact Maddison Kendrick with the Trash Pandas Foundation with any additional questions by e-mail at mkendrick@trashpandasbaseball.com or by phone at 256-517-3733.

The Trash Pandas Foundation is a 501c3 non-profit organization dedicated to educating and promoting healthy lifestyles through sport and to positively impact communities in the North Alabama region.

