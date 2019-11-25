Trash Pandas Introduce 23-Game "Mini-Plans" for Partial Season Tickets

November 25, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release





MADISON, Alabama - By popular demand, the Rocket City Trash Pandas have announced the sale of partial-season ticket mini-plans for 2020.

"As our fanbase knows, the Trash Pandas have been overwhelmed by sales of full season tickets, far beyond what we had anticipated; with more than 1,600 sold, there are fewer than 200 remaining," said team President and CEO Ralph Nelson. "We are also well aware many of our fans can't commit to attend 70 home games.

"Our fans constantly ask about partial-season ticket plans. We've heard them, and in response to those requests, we are offering three varied 23-game mini-plans."

Each mini-plan consists of 23 home games, but none include Opening Day. Only full season ticket holders are guaranteed a seat for Opening Day.

The mini-plans are for box seats only, and include these benefits:

Just a single-year commitment

10% discount at the Trash Pandas Junkyard and Emporium team stores

20% off parking

"These mini-plans make the perfect Christmas gift for all the baseball fans in your family," Nelson said.

The three mini-plans are named Mercury, Gemini and Apollo and each has its own specialty. Specific dates for each plan are available on the team's website www.TrashPandasBaseball.com.

The Mercury Plan is the All-American plan, including Memorial Day and the big 3rd of July game and spectacular fireworks show.

The Gemini Plan is perfect for families with 5 Sunday games and 4 Saturday games, as well as the final home game of the season.

The Apollo Plan is a weekend special with the most weekend games of the three plans. It also includes the second home game of the season.

Each mini-plan is priced at $345 per seat. All three plans are available for sale at the Trash Pandas Emporium at Bridge Street Town Centre, also by calling 256-325-1403, fans can email seasontickets@trashpandasbaseball.com or visit https://milb.com/rocket-city/tickets/mini-plans.

