Trash Pandas Hosting 2023 Job Fair on February 11

January 9, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







The Rocket City Trash Pandas are hiring! Ahead of the third season of Trash Pandas baseball in 2023, the team will be hosting a job fair at Toyota Field on Saturday, February 11 beginning at 10 a.m.

The Trash Pandas are looking for people with strong energy, passion, and enthusiasm to work at Trash Pandas home games and events at Toyota Field to help create the best ballpark experience in Minor League Baseball.

Many positions are available for a wide variety of positions throughout all departments at Toyota Field, including:

Ushers and Ticket Takers

Box Office Ticket Sellers

Production Staff

Promotions Staff and Performers

Merchandise Sales Associates

Parking Lot Attendants

Security Staff

Guest Services

Grounds Crew

Food and Beverage

Bartenders

Cooks

Concession Stand Cashiers

Suite Attendants

Interested candidates must be at least 16 years of age with legal work status. During the job fair, applicants will have the chance to interview for a maximum of three (3) positions. Each interview will take about 5-10 minutes. Individuals who are not hired for one of their top three positions could be offered a role in a different department.

All applicants MUST have a completed job application prior to being interviewed. The application can be downloaded and filled out in advance, and there will also be forms available on-site at the job fair. Job preference sheets will be available for those interviewing for multiple positions.

The Trash Pandas open the 2023 season at Toyota Field on Thursday, April 6 against the Chattanooga Lookouts. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from January 9, 2023

Trash Pandas Hosting 2023 Job Fair on February 11 - Rocket City Trash Pandas

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.