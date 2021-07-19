Trash Pandas Homestand Highlights: July 20-August 1

The Rocket City Trash Pandas return to Toyota Field for their final 12-game homestand of the season from July 20-August 1 with six games each against the Tennessee Smokies, Double-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs, and Birmingham Barons, Double-A Affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. The homestand features a Commemorative Glass Giveaway, 90s Night Jersey Auction, four fireworks shows, and the Negro Leagues Celebration.

Tuesday, July 20 - Trash Pandas vs. Tennessee Smokies

Game Time: First pitch is at 6:35 p.m. All gates will open at 5:30 p.m. VIP Gates open at 5 p.m.

Pint Glass Giveaway: 2,500 adults aged 18 and older will receive a limited-edition Commemorative Pint Glass, presented by Champy's Famous Fried Chicken.

Ladies Night: Ladies will have the opportunity to win great prizes and all fans can enjoy $1 off canned wine, sponsored by Reeds Jewelers.

Launch A Ball: Following the game, fans can participate in Launch A Ball for a chance to win great prizes. Tennis balls will be available for purchase at guest services.

Broadcast: Josh Caray will be on the call for 103.9 FM THE UMP and 730 AM SportsRadio. The game will also be televised locally on WAAY-31.6, This TV. Check listings for additional cable carriers.

Wednesday, July 21 - Trash Pandas vs. Tennessee Smokies

Game Time: First pitch is at 6:35 p.m. All gates will open at 5:30 p.m. VIP Gates open at 5 p.m.

Dog Day: Fans can bring their furry friends to Toyota Field and sit with them on the Budweiser Berm. A $1 donation per dog is requested, benefitting A New Leash on Life.

Launch A Ball: Following the game, fans can participate in Launch A Ball for a chance to win great prizes. Tennis balls will be available for purchase at guest services.

Broadcast information same as July 20.

Thursday, July 22 - Trash Pandas vs. Tennessee Smokies

Game Time: First pitch is at 6:35 p.m. All gates will open at 5 p.m. VIP Gates open at 4:30 p.m.

Trucker Cap Giveaway: 2,500 adults aged 18 and older through the Toyota Field gates will receive a Trash Pandas trucker baseball cap, presented by SportsMED.

Happy Hour: From 5-7 p.m., fans can enjoy $3 domestic drafts at the Inline Electric Rock Porch and Bill Penney Toyota Plaza. Dusty French will also be performing at the Rock Porch prior to first pitch.

Burgers & Buds Thursday: Fans can get a burger and a Bud or Bud Light for just $10, available at Dumpster Dive, Gravity Grille, or All-Stars concession stands.

Launch A Ball following the game.

Broadcast information same as July 20.

Friday, July 23 - Trash Pandas vs. Tennessee Smokies

Game Time: First pitch is at 6:35 p.m. All gates will open at 5:30 p.m. VIP Gates open at 5 p.m.

Friday Night Fireworks: Following the game, a dazzling fireworks display will light up the Rocket City sky.

Broadcast information same as July 20.

Saturday, July 24 - Trash Pandas vs. Tennessee Smokies

Game Time: First pitch is at 6:35 p.m. All gates will open at 5:30 p.m. VIP Gates open at 5 p.m.

Saturday Night Fireworks: Following the game, fireworks will light up the Rocket City sky, presented by Noblis.

Broadcast information same as July 20.

Sunday, July 25 - Trash Pandas vs. Tennessee Smokies

Game Time: First pitch is at 6:35 p.m. All gates will open at 5:30 p.m. VIP Gates open at 5 p.m.

Christmas In July: Ring in the holidays early and contribute to the community with a toy drive benefitting Christmas Charities Year Round.

Launch A Ball following the game.

Kids Run The Bases: All kids are invited to run the bases after the game. Be sure to listen for an in-stadium announcement prompting those interested to line up at the designated location.

Broadcast information same as July 20.

Tuesday, July 27 - Trash Pandas vs. Birmingham Barons

Game Time: First pitch is at 6:35 p.m. All gates will open at 5:30 p.m. VIP Gates open at 5 p.m.

Negro League Celebration: The Trash Pandas will honor the rich history of Negro League Baseball in Alabama and one of the greatest players in league history, Josh Gibson. His great-grandson, Sean, will be on hand for a meet and greet on the concourse. Throughout the night, fans can explore Negro League table exhibits and watch video tributes on the videoboard.

Ladies Night: Ladies will have the opportunity to win great prizes and all fans can enjoy $1 off canned wine, sponsored by Reeds Jewelers.

Launch A Ball following the game.

Broadcast information same as July 20.

Wednesday, July 28 - Trash Pandas vs. Birmingham Barons

Game Time: First pitch is at 6:35 p.m. All gates will open at 5:30 p.m. VIP Gates open at 5 p.m.

Dog Day: Fans can bring their furry friends to Toyota Field and sit with them on the Budweiser Berm. A $1 donation per dog is requested, benefitting Friends of Rescue, Inc.

Launch A Ball following the game.

Broadcast information same as July 20.

Thursday, July 29 - Trash Pandas vs. Birmingham Barons

Game Time: First pitch is at 6:35 p.m. All gates will open at 5 p.m. VIP Gates open at 4:30 p.m.

Happy Hour: From 5-7 p.m., fans can enjoy $3 domestic drafts at the Inline Electric Rock Porch and Bill Penney Toyota Plaza. Dusty French will also be performing at the Rock Porch prior to first pitch.

Pre-Game Wrestling Extravaganza: From 5:15-6 p.m., The Stars of New South Pro Wrestling will be in action at the Bill Penney Toyota Plaza. Following the matches, fans are welcome to participate in a photo opportunity throughout the game.

Jersey Auction: The Trash Pandas will be wearing specialty 90s themed jerseys for Thursday's game. Fans can bid on game worn, autographed jerseys from the Trash Pandas throughout the game by texting 'throwback' to 76278 and by visiting throwback.givesmart.com. The jersey auction will conclude at the end of the seventh inning. Proceeds from the auction will benefit Kids to Love.

Burgers & Buds Thursday: Fans can get a burger and a Bud or Bud Light for just $10, available at Dumpster Dive, Gravity Grille, or All-Stars concession stands.

Launch A Ball following the game.

Broadcast information same as July 20.

Friday, July 30 - Trash Pandas vs. Birmingham Barons

Game Time: First pitch is at 6:35 p.m. All gates will open at 5:30 p.m. VIP Gates open at 5 p.m.

Friday Night Fireworks: Following the game, a dazzling fireworks display will light up the Rocket City sky, presented by Trustmark.

Player of the Month Ceremony: Prior to the game, the Trash Pandas will have a brief ceremony and present a player with the MAG Aerospace Player of the Month Award.

Broadcast information same as July 20.

Saturday, July 31 - Trash Pandas vs. Tennessee Smokies

Game Time: First pitch is at 6:35 p.m. All gates will open at 5:30 p.m. VIP Gates open at 5 p.m.

Saturday Night Fireworks: Following the game, fireworks will light up the Rocket City sky.

Broadcast information same as July 20.

Sunday, August 1 - Trash Pandas vs. Birmingham Barons

Game Time: First pitch is at 6:35 p.m. All gates will open at 5:30 p.m. VIP Gates open at 5 p.m.

Princess Night: Special ticket package are available for $26.50 that include a box seat, a light-up Princess wand, and access to a pre-game Princess Parade around the warning track. Princesses will be available for photos on the concourse throughout the game. For fans that already have tickets, Princess wands will be available for purchase the day of the game.

Launch A Ball following the game.

Kids Run The Bases following the game.

Broadcast information same as July 20.

