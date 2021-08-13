Trash Pandas Homestand Highlights: August 17-22

After a long two-week road trip, the Rocket City Trash Pandas are back at Toyota Field to begin the final stretch of the season with a seven-game, six day homestand against the Chattanooga Lookouts, Double-A Affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds from August 17-22. The homestand features a Team Photo Giveaway, Sprocket Hero Night Jersey Auction, and two fireworks shows.

Tuesday, August 17 - Trash Pandas vs. Chattanooga Lookouts

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 p.m. VIP Gates open at 5 p.m. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

Back To School College Night Team Photo Giveaway: 5,000 fans will receive a Rocket City Trash Pandas inaugural season Team Photo, presented by the University of North Alabama.

Ladies Night: Ladies will have the opportunity to win great prizes and all fans can enjoy $1 off canned wine, sponsored by Reeds Jewelers.

Launch A Ball: Following the game, fans can participate in Launch A Ball for a chance to win great prizes. Tennis balls will be available for purchase at guest services.

Broadcast: Josh Caray will be on the call for 103.9 FM THE UMP and 730 AM SportsRadio. The game will also be televised locally on WAAY-31.6, This TV. Check listings for additional cable carriers.

Wednesday, August 18 - Trash Pandas vs. Chattanooga Lookouts

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 p.m. VIP Gates open at 5 p.m. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

Dog Day: Fans can bring their furry friends to Toyota Field and sit with them on the Budweiser Berm. A $1 donation per dog is requested, benefitting Hunter Stephenson Rescue Center.

Dog Tag Giveaway: The first 500 dogs through the gates will receive a limited edition Trash Pandas Dog Tag.

Launch A Ball: Following the game, fans can participate in Launch A Ball for a chance to win great prizes. Tennis balls will be available for purchase at guest services.



Thursday, August 19 - Trash Pandas vs. Chattanooga Lookouts (Doubleheader)

Gates Open: All gates will open at 4 p.m. VIP Gates open at 3:30 p.m. Tickets for August 19 are valid for both games of the single-admission doubleheader. First pitch of Game One is at 5:05 p.m. Game Two will begin approximately 30 minutes following the conclusion of Game One. Both games will be seven-inning contests.

Jersey Auction: The Trash Pandas will be wearing specialty Hero themed jerseys for the second game of Thursday's doubleheader. Fans can bid on game worn, autographed jerseys from the Trash Pandas throughout the game by texting 'herojersey' to 76278 and by visiting hero.givesmart.com. The jersey auction will begin at 3 p.m. and conclude at the end of the fifth inning of the second game. Proceeds from the auction will benefit Kids to Love.

Happy Hour: From 5-7 p.m., fans can enjoy $3 domestic drafts at the Inline Electric Rock Porch and Bill Penney Toyota Plaza.

Burgers & Buds Thursday: Fans can get a burger and a Bud or Bud Light for just $10, available at Dumpster Dive, Gravity Grille, or All-Stars concession stands.

Launch A Ball: Following the game, fans can participate in Launch A Ball for a chance to win great prizes. Tennis balls will be available for purchase at guest services.



Friday, August 20 - Trash Pandas vs. Chattanooga Lookouts

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 p.m. VIP Gates open at 5 p.m. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

Friday Night Fireworks: Following the game, a dazzling fireworks display will light up the Rocket City sky, presented by Inline Electric.



Saturday, August 21 - Trash Pandas vs. Chattanooga Lookouts

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 p.m. VIP Gates open at 5 p.m. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

Saturday Night Fireworks: Following the game, fireworks will light up the Rocket City sky, sponsored by UniFirst Corporation.



Sunday, August 22 - Trash Pandas vs. Chattanooga Lookouts

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 p.m. VIP Gates open at 5 p.m. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

Player of the Month Ceremony: Prior to the game, the Trash Pandas will have a brief ceremony and present a player with the MAG Aerospace Player of the Month Award.

Launch A Ball: Following the game, fans can participate in Launch A Ball for a chance to win great prizes. Tennis balls will be available for purchase at guest services.

Kids Run The Bases: All kids are invited to run the bases after the game. Be sure to listen for an in-stadium announcement prompting those interested to line up at the designated location.



_*All promotions are subject to change at any time, and certain promotions are weather permitting. _

