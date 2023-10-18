Trash Pandas Christmas Tree Fundraiser Adds New Gleam to Light Show

MADISON, Alabama - Christmas Tree purchases this season will spread even more joy throughout North Alabama.

The Rocket City Trash Pandas, through the Trash Pandas Foundation are set to partner with local non-profit organizations, including the Faith Christian Academy (FCA), First Stop, and Russell Hill Foundation of Clearview Cancer Institute, the sale of Christmas trees as part of the Rocket City Christmas Light Show at Toyota Field. Proceeds from the sales will directly benefit a rotating group of local Non-Profit Organizations and the Trash Pandas Foundation. The Non-Profit organizations will be on-site at the Winter Wonderland inside Toyota Field on the days in which they are a beneficiary.

"Charitable giving is paramount to the Holiday season," said Trash Pandas Executive Vice President & General Manager Garrett Fahrmann. "An opportunity to fundraise with these worthy causes is one we would not pass up."

A limited number of trees will arrive November 16th at Toyota Field. The classic Fraser fir Christmas trees will range in size from 2-feet to 9-feet tall, with the donation costs ranging from $20 to $120. A pre-sale opportunity is available now at TrashPandasChristmas.com.

TREE SIZE & DONATION CHART

Tree Size Donation Amount

2-3 feet $20

3-4 feet $35

4-5 feet $50

5-6 feet $65

6-7 feet $80

7-8 feet $100

8-9 feet $120

Guests will be able select their trees at Toyota Field beginning November 17th and throughout Winter Wonderland Hours at the Rocket City Christmas Light Show.

For the fourth straight year the Rocket City Christmas Light Show takes over Toyota Field beginning Friday, November 17 and continuing until Sunday, December 31, 2023.

More information on the Rocket City Christmas Light Show & Winter Wonderland is available at TrashPandasChristmas.com.

