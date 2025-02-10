Trash Pandas Celebrate Fifth Season with Bobbleheads, Giveaways, & Special Guests

MADISON, Alabama - The Rocket City Trash Pandas promotional calendar features a record number of dates, including promotional giveaways at the Pepsi Gates and special meet-and-greet opportunities during games.

"At Trash Pandas HQ, we know our fans are the real MVPs!" yelled Trash Pandas Director of Marketing and Promotions Ricky Fernandez. "We're delighted to welcome baseball legend Jose Canseco for a night that'll be legendary. Plus, the chance to snag bobbleheads of popular players Caden Dana and Christian Moore! A massive shoutout to our amazing fans. Your ideas are the rocket fuel driving the best Minor League Baseball brand!"

14 premium giveaways highlight the 2025 promotional calendar.

PREMIUM GIVEAWAYS

Giveaways are distributed first come, first served upon gate openings 65 minutes before the first pitch unless otherwise noted, and are subject to change. Items include:

Friday, April 4 - 2025 Magnet Schedule - 3,000 Fans

Saturday, April 5 - License Plate Frame - 1,000 Adults by WOW!

Sunday, April 6 - Fleece Blanket - 1,500 Adults by Crestwood

Tuesday, April 8 - Christian Moore Bobblehead - 1,500 Adults by Bill Penney Toyota

Tuesday, April 22 - Caden Dana Bobblehead  - 1,500 Adults by SportsMED

Thursday, April 24 - Raise the Roof Night T-Shirt - 1,500 Adults by Storm Guard Roofing

Thursday, May 8 - Soccer Scarf - 1,500 Fans by Huntsville Compounding Pharmacy

Sunday, May 11 - Mother's Day Cross Body Bag - 1,000 Ladies

Saturday, May 31 - Harry Potter Cooler Bag - 1,000 Fans by Huntsville Symphony Orchestra

Sunday, June 1 - Lunaticos Sugar Skull Bobblehead - 1,500 Fans by Early Services

Wednesday, June 11 - Beach Towel - 1,500 Adults by LP Building Solutions

Thursday, June 12 - Beverage Belt - 1,500 Adults

Sunday, June 15 - Father's Day Grill Set - 1,000 Men by Southern Cancer Institute

Tuesday, June 17 - Adult Trash Jersey - 1,500 Adults 18+ by Nucor

Thursday, August 14 - Beer Stein - 1,000 Adults 21+ by Cullman Parks and Recreation

Saturday, August 16 - Youth Space Jersey - 1,000 Kids 17u by Nucor

Tuesday, September 9 - Glow-In-The-Dark Shirt - 1,000 Kids 17u by Miltope

Sunday, September 14 - 2026 Magnet Schedule - 5,000 Fans

APPEARANCES

Toyota Field will welcome special guests throughout the season. Each appearance will feature the special guest participating in a pre-game on-field ceremony and a meet-and-greet session on the Bill Penney Toyota Concourse during the game. Currently scheduled appearances include:

Saturday, April 26 - ZOOperstars Appearance

Sunday, April 27 - Bluey Character Appearance

Saturday, May 10 - Princess Characters on Princess Night

Saturday, August 2 & Sunday, August 3 - Dinosaur Weekend

Thursday, August 28 - Jose and Ozzie Canseco at Huntsville Stars Throwback Night

The complete list of giveaway items, including collectibles, everyday use, and attire, is available at TPTix.com

The Trash Pandas open their fifth season at Toyota Field on Friday, April 4, against the Chattanooga Lookouts. Single-game tickets for the 2025 season are on sale now and start at just $8 for general admission and $16 for field-level seats. They can be purchased online at tptix.com 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Fans can also buy tickets in person during regular business hours at the Wicks Family Foundation Box Office or by calling 256-325-1403, option 1. Fans can now start booking group outings for the 2025 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or by calling the group sales department directly at (256) 325-1403 option 2. 20-Game Mini Plans are also available at tptix.com.

For the latest on events taking place at Toyota Field, visit trashpandasbaseball.com/events.

