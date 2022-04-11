Trash Pandas Begin First Homestand on April 12

MADISON, Alabama - At long last, baseball is back in the Rocket City!

The Rocket City Trash Pandas return to Toyota Field for the first homestand of the 2022 season, a six-game series beginning with Opening Night on Tuesday, April 12 against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos, Double-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins.

An action-packed week at Toyota Field will start with Opening Night festivities on April 12 and the first of three post-game fireworks shows. The first homestand of the Trash Pandas' second season also features a Have A Blast Glass Giveaway, Magnet Schedule Giveaway, Space Night, and a post-game Helicopter Candy Drop on Easter Sunday, April 17.

Tuesday, April 12 - Trash Pandas vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 p.m. VIP Gates open at 5 p.m. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

Opening Night Festivities: Get to your seats early, as both teams will be introduced along the foul lines as part of the Opening Night festivities beginning at 6:15 p.m. The Huntsville Symphony Orchestra will perform the national anthem. Redstone Composite Squadron, Civil Air Control will present the colors with a special flyover from the 160th Night Stalkers Military Group.

First Pitch: Madison Academy graduate and former Auburn football player Kerryon Johnson will throw the ceremonial first pitch. A running back, Johnson has played in the NFL for the Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles, and San Francisco 49ers.

Live Music: Before the game, Pat Jamar will perform on the Inline Electric Rock Porch from 5-6:30 p.m.

Opening Night Celebration Fireworks: Following the game, a dazzling fireworks display will light up the Rocket City sky, presented by Booz Allen Hamilton.

Ladies Night: Sponsored by Reeds Jewelers, where ladies will have the opportunity to win great prizes and all fans can enjoy drinks specials at the Bullpen Bar in the outfield.

Broadcast: Josh Caray will be on the call for 103.9 FM THE UMP and 730 AM SportsRadio. The game will also be televised locally on WAAY-31.6, This TV. Check listings for additional cable carriers.

Wednesday, April 13 - Trash Pandas vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 p.m. VIP Gates open at 5 p.m. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

IDEXX Labs Dog Day: Fans can bring their furry friends to Toyota Field and sit with them on the Budweiser Berm. A $1 donation per dog is requested, benefitting Friends of Rescue Inc.

Little League Night: The Trash Pandas will be welcoming local little leaguers for a special pre-game parade around the warning track.

Broadcast: Josh Caray will be on the call for 103.9 FM THE UMP and 730 AM SportsRadio. The game will also be televised locally on WAAY-31.6, This TV. Check listings for additional cable carriers.

Thursday, April 14 - Trash Pandas vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos

Gates Open:All gates will open at 5:00 p.m. VIP Gates open at 4:30 p.m. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

Have A Blast Glass Giveaway: 2,000 adults ages 18 and older will receive a limited edition _Have A Blast _commemorative glass, presented by the University of North Alabama.

Burgers & Buds Thursday: Fans can get a hamburger or cheeseburger and a Bud or Bud Light for just $12, available at Dumpster Dive, Gravity Grille, or All-Stars concession stands.

Happy Hour: From 5-7 p.m., fans can enjoy $3 domestic drafts at the Inline Electric Rock Porch and Fueling Stations near the Penney Toyota Plaza.

Live Music: Country and Rock artist Alyssa Palmer will be performing at the Rock Porch prior to first pitch.

Broadcast: Josh Caray will be on the call for 103.9 FM THE UMP and 730 AM SportsRadio. The game will also be televised locally on WAAY-31.6, This TV. Check listings for additional cable carriers.

Friday, April 15 - Trash Pandas vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 p.m. VIP Gates open at 5 p.m. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

Magnet Schedule Giveaway: 5,000 fans of all ages will receive a Magnet Schedule with the Trash Pandas full 138-game 2022 schedule, presented by WOW!

Jackie Robinson Night: Throughout the game, the Trash Pandas will celebrate the legacy of Jackie Robinson with video highlights and tributes on the video board. Robinson's number 42 is currently retired across baseball and hangs above the batter's eye at Toyota Field.

Friday Night Fireworks: Following the game, a dazzling fireworks display will light up the Rocket City sky, presented by WOW!

Broadcast: Josh Caray will be on the call for 103.9 FM THE UMP and 730 AM SportsRadio. The game will also be televised locally on WAAY-31.6, This TV. Check listings for additional cable carriers.

Saturday, April 16 - Trash Pandas vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 p.m. VIP Gates open at 5 p.m. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

Saturday Night Fireworks: Following the game, fireworks will light up the Rocket City sky courtesy of Lockheed Martin.

Live Music: Before the game, violinist Winslow Davis will perform on the Inline Electric Rock Porch from 5-6:30 p.m.

Space Night Jersey Auction: The Trash Pandas will be wearing specialty Space themed jerseys for Saturday's game, presented by Lockheed Martin. Fans can bid on game worn, autographed jerseys from the Trash Pandas throughout the game by texting 'Space' to 76278 and by visiting space.givesmart.com. The jersey auction will begin at 4 p.m. and conclude at the end of the seventh inning. Proceeds from the auction will benefit the Rocket City Trash Pandas Foundation and the US Space and Rocket Center Education Foundation.

Broadcast: Josh Caray will be on the call for 103.9 FM THE UMP and 730 AM SportsRadio. The game will also be televised locally on WAAY-31.6, This TV. Check listings for additional cable carriers.

Sunday, April 17 - Trash Pandas vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos

Gates Open: All gates will open at 1:30 p.m. VIP Gates open at 1 p.m. First pitch is at 2:35 p.m.

Easter Brunch: Celebrate with family and friends at Toyota Field and enjoy and all-you-can-eat Bruch Buffet and the Trash Pandas game on the Waynes Picnic Patio. The brunch includes cinnamon crunch French toast, conecuh sausage gravy and biscuits, scrambled eggs, seasonal fruit, a cold brew coffee bar, and bottomless mimosa, among other items. Tickets cost $26 and include the buffet and a game ticket and must be purchased in increments of six. Brunch can be booked by calling (256) 325-1403 extension 2.

Kids Run The Bases: All kids ages 12 and under are invited to run the bases after the game. Be sure to listen for an in-stadium announcement prompting those interested to line up at the designated location.

Easter Sunday Candy Drop: Following kids run the bases, a helicopter will hover above Toyota Field and drop candy onto the outfield where kids can run and collect candy, presented by Refuge Church and Rocket City Helicopters.

Broadcast: Josh Caray will be on the call for 103.9 FM THE UMP and 730 AM SportsRadio. The game will also be televised locally on WAAY-31.6, This TV. Check listings for additional cable carriers.

*All promotions are subject to change at any time, and certain promotions are weather permitting.

