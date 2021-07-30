Trash Pandas, Barons Postponed FridayÃÂ

MADISON, Alabama - Friday night's game between the Rocket City Trash Pandas and Birmingham Barons was postponed due to lightning in the area near Toyota Field.

The game will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader at Toyota Field on Saturday, July 31. Both games will be seven-inning contests. First pitch of game one is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. The second game will begin approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first. If you are holding tickets for the game on July 31, they are valid for both games of the doubleheader. All gates will open at 3 p.m. and the VIP gate will open at 2:30 p.m. Postgame fireworks will follow the conclusion of the second game.

Tickets from Friday's game can be exchanged for a ticket of equal or lesser value for any future 2021 Rocket City Trash Pandas home game, subject to availability. Tickets must be exchanged in person at the Trash Pandas' ticket office located at Toyota Field.

The Trash Pandas (37-35) continue their series with the Barons (39-35) with Saturday's doubleheader at 4:05 p.m. Josh Caray will be on the call for 103.9 FM THE UMP and 730 AM SportsRadio. The game will also be televised locally on WAAY-31.6, This TV.

