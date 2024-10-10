Transfer Predictions: Who Will Make the Move to a Top 5 European League?

October 10, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video







Kaylyn Kyle, Sacha Kljestan, and Andrew Wiebe discuss which young MLS star is most likely to make a big move to one of Europe's top 5 leagues. Who's poised for a breakout transfer? Our experts weigh in on the rising talent and who might be the next to make the leap across the pond.

For the full 2024 22 Under 22 list presented by BODYARMOR visit mlssoccer.com

