Transfer Predictions: Who Will Make the Move to a Top 5 European League?
October 10, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video
Kaylyn Kyle, Sacha Kljestan, and Andrew Wiebe discuss which young MLS star is most likely to make a big move to one of Europe's top 5 leagues. Who's poised for a breakout transfer? Our experts weigh in on the rising talent and who might be the next to make the leap across the pond.
