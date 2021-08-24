Trammell's ninth-inning blast sinks River Cats

West Sacramento, Calif. - The Sacramento River Cats (40-54) held a slim lead entering the eighth inning of Monday's night's matchup with the Tacoma Rainiers (54-41) but watched it slip away to their division rivals from the Northwest.

After some small ball helped Tacoma tie it up in the eighth while facing Reyes Moronta, it was the long ball that did Sacramento in during the final frame. Former Cincinnati Reds top prospect Taylor Trammell took fellow lefty Caleb Baragar deep to break the tie.

Earlier, Sacramento took the lead thanks to a three-run fourth inning that was highlighted by a clutch two-run single off the bat of shortstop Mauricio Dubón. Third baseman Will Toffey, whose defense shined at the hot corner, provided the opening run in the inning as he lined a shot up the middle to score Jason Krizan.

These two clubs will wrap up the series with a second consecutive bullpen game for the River Cats after lefty Sammy Long was summoned to join San Francisco in Queens to face the New York Mets. It'll be left-hander Conner Menez getting his first start since June 12 when he was in the big leagues with San Francisco, while Tacoma will send righty Darren McCaughan to the mound. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. (PT). Listen to Johnny Doskow call the game live online at rivercats.com or on the MiLB First Pitch app.

Additional Notes

Right-handers Kervin Castro and Yunior Marte tag-teamed the middle section of Monday's bullpen game and combined to strike out six over five scoreless innings. Castro has been pitching exceptionally well as of late, allowing just two earned runs and seven hits in his last 15 innings.

