Training Camp to Open Sunday, September 30
September 29, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release
Kalamazoo, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, ECHL affiliate of the Vancouver Canucks, will open the 45th Anniversary season on Sunday afternoon with the opening of training camp.
The team will hit the ice for the first time at 3:30 pm on Sunday, September 30. All practices will be held at Wings Event Center, and are free and open to the media and the public. The roster will be announced prior to the start of tomorrow's practice.
Schedule (Practice times and location subject to change):
Sunday, September 30, 3:30 pm
Monday, October 1, 10:30 am
Tuesday, October 2, 10:30 am
Thursday, October 4, 10:30 am
Friday, October 5, Preseason game vs. Toledo-7:30 pm
Saturday, October 6, Preseason game at Toledo- 7:15 am
Monday, October 8, 10:30 am
Tuesday, October 9, 10:30 am
Wednesday, October 10, 10:30 am
The K-Wings will play a pair of preseason games on October 5 and 6 against Toledo. Friday, October 5 the teams will face off at Wings Event Center. Puck drop is set for 7:30 pm, with tickets only $5.
Kalamazoo Wings single game and season tickets are available now! More information can be gathered at www.kwings.com/seasontickets.
