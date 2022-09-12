Training Camp Schedule and Tickets Are Here

The Dallas Stars will hold training camp at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park from Thursday, Sept. 22 through Saturday, Sept. 24. H-E-B Center at Cedar Park is the home to the Texas Stars, Dallas' top development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

The practices on Thursday, Friday and Saturday are open to the public. Fans wishing to attend training camp can reserve free general admission tickets. Tickets are not date specific and can be used to access any day of training camp.

Parking is available for free and entry to the arena will be located through the main entrance. Starting one hour before ice sessions each day, the Dallas Stars Street Squad will set up outside of the arena with interactive games and experiences for fans of all ages. Doors will open at 8:30 a.m. Thursday and Friday and 11 a.m. on Saturday.

For more information about training camp, please visit DallasStars.com.

Thursday, Sept. 22

9:30 - 10:45 a.m. - On-Ice Session 1

11:30 - 12:45 p.m. - On-Ice Session 2

1:30 - 2:45 p.m. - On-Ice Session 3

Friday, Sept. 23

9:30 - 10:45 a.m. - On-Ice Session 1

11:30 - 12:45 p.m. - On-Ice Session 2

1:30 - 2:45 p.m. - On-Ice Session 3

Saturday, Sept. 24

12 p.m. - Scrimmage

Please note: Times for all on-ice sessions are subject to change

Now is the perfect time to grab your Texas Stars Season Ticket Package for the 2022-23 season! Plans start at just $204. Each of our Full Season, 24-Game and 12-Game plans are flexible and come with convenient interest-free payment plan options to choose from! You pick your favorite seats, the games that you want to attend and you will be all set to join us for another run at the Calder Cup!

Season Ticket Holder Benefits Include:

Texas Stars Coaster Set (Full Season and 24-Game Only)

AHLTV Road Game Package (Full Season and 24-Game Only)

Discounted Soda and Popcorn

Flexible Ticket Exchange

Early Entry on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays

Playoff Ticket Options

Nameplate On Your Seat (Full Season Only)

Complimentary Tickets to a Dallas Stars Game (Full Season Only)

Exclusive Team Events

Buddy/Upgrade Passes

Merchandise Discount

If you would like more information about seating options for the 2022-23 season, please call/text the Stars at (512) GO-STARS (512-467-8277) or email Tickets@TexasStars.com and we will be happy to assist you!

