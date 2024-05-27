Training Camp Report - Day 16

Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes News Release







Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes did a great job of uncovering gems at wide receiver last season, and it looks like they're on their way to doing the same thing this year.

Part of the reason the Als were able to win the 110th Grey Cup last November is because of the emergence of receivers Austin Mack and Tyler Snead, who were both new to the Canadian game last season.

Mack first jumped on the radar after last year's intra-squad game, when he made several impressive grabs throughout the evening. His training camp success translated to the regular season, and he turned his performance with the Als into an NFL contract with the Atlanta Falcons.

One year later, there's another first-year receiver, Charleston Rambo, that's making a name for himself in camp.

"I'm just building (chemistry) with my team," Rambo said after Monday's practice session. "I'm going over the details and just picking up on anything I see. Mostly, I'm just focusing on details and hone in on what we need to get done. Coming out with that win was the most important thing."

Rambo, who made the best catch of this year's scrimmage, and was also the most productive receiver in last Saturday's exhibition win over Toronto, as he finished with 71 yards on four receptions. He used his speed well and made plenty of Argo defenders miss on his way to picking up more yardage after the catch.

"He's graded out very well," head coach Jason Maas said of Rambo on Monday. "His catch-to-target ratio is very high. He's able to function at a high level in our offence, as we've seen. Any target that went his way, he made the most of it. He's obviously dynamic, we know that...there's a reason he's here. It's just about fitting in, learning the stuff, and taking the steps to be trustworthy."

The 24-year-old spent four years at Oklahoma University before transferring to his 'dream school' at the University of Miami for his final year. At Miami, he racked up an incredible 1,172 yards and seven touchdowns on 79 receptions. He did all that damage in just 12 games.

Once his collegiate career was over, Rambo spent time with the Carolina Panthers and the XFL's Orlando Guardians in 2022. Last year, he signed with the Philadelphia Eagles, but was cut before the regular season because he suffered an injury in camp. He signed with the Alouettes in the days leading up to the start of training camp.

"(After the Eagles), I was just working and getting my body right," the Texas native said.

"I kept working and kept my head down so that I would be ready for whatever opportunity was there. The Alouettes wanted me, and it's time for me to make plays. I'm a ball player. I love football. It didn't take much for me to come here."

Although Rambo hasn't had the opportunity to work with the first-string offence very much, quarterback Cody Fajardo has taken notice of number 76.

"The guy has swagger," Fajardo said. "He came from the University of Miami, and I think if you graduate with a degree from there, it automatically comes with swagger (laughs). It's been fun to watch him. He's quick, he's fast. For a skinny guy, he's pretty nasty. He'll block and do everything he can for the football team...He's made a lot of flashy plays."

Roster notes:

Earlier today, the Alouettes released defensive back Nigel Warrior. They have also added receiver Tyrone Howell (Louisiana-Monroe) to the roster.

