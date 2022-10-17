Track-Or-Treat, Presented by Mediacom Xtream, Is Back on Friday, October 28

All ghosts, ghouls, and spooky costume friends are welcome to join us for a free night of trick-or-treating around award-winning Hammons Field during Track-or-Treat, presented by Mediacom Xtream, on Friday, October 28!

In order to participate in a free night of spooky fun, families book tickets for all participating kids in specific time slots between 4:00 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. and come dressed in their favorite family-friendly Halloween costumes!

Please only book an online ticket for children aged 12 and under. Accompanying adults will not need an online ticket. Time slots will be organized in 15-minute increments.

Springfield Cardinals RED Access Members will be granted an early registration window starting at 10am on Tuesday, October 18. Early registration for Members will be available through the Special Offers section in their My Cardinals Tickets account.

Sign-ups will then open to all fans at 10am on Thursday, October 20.

Space per time slot and for the entire event is limited and expected to fill up quickly, so be prepared to sign up online or call 417-863-0395. The sign-up link for all fans will be shared through e-blast, Cardinals social media and on SpringfieldCardinals.com beginning at 10am on Thursday.

Once inside, Track-or-Treaters will walk around the Hammons Field warning track where they'll get to collect candy from different tents and tables decorated and assembled by Cardinals partners and other Springfield companies. The Cardinals will have Halloween-themed fun and music playing on the video board and will have various photo stations set up in by the right field patio, the bullpens, and the dugouts. Before exiting, kids can pick out a pumpkin from the Price Cutter Pumpkin Patch (while pumpkin supplies last)!

Companies and organizations that would like to register for a booth can contact the Cardinals at 417-863-0395.

