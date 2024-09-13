Trace Day Finds a Puck in the Slot and Wastes No Time Putting the Wranglers on the Board!
September 13, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)
Amarillo Wranglers YouTube Video
Our Website https://nahl.com/ Watch live games here https://nahltv.com/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nahlhockey/ X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/NAHLHockey FaceBook: https://www.facebook.com/NorthAmericanHockeyLeague
Check out the Amarillo Wranglers Statistics
• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...
North American Hockey League Stories from September 13, 2024
- Maryland Storms Back to Beat Maine in Overtime to Win Season Opener - Maryland Black Bears
- Hat Tricks Drop Season Opener to Elmira - Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks
- New Jersey Falls in Season Opener - New Jersey Titans
- Game Day: Team White vs. Team Blue - Anchorage Wolverines
- Meet the New Head Coach of the New Mexico Ice Wolves - New Mexico Ice Wolves
- Weekend Preview vs Rochester - New Jersey Titans
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Amarillo Wranglers Stories
- 2024-25 Season Schedule Released, Wranglers to Open Season on the Road
- Budweiser Bull Pen to Receive Significant Upgrades, Home Opener Set for October 25th
- Simanovics Named to Tampa Bay Lightning Development Camp Roster
- Wranglers Name Brandon Richardson and Connor White Assistant Coaches Ahead of the 2024-25 Season
- Nick Troutwine Announces Commitment to Skidmore College