Toyota Road Report

Beloit Snappers

Miles from South Bend: 193

Affiliation: Miami Marlins

Stadium: ABC Supply Field

2021 Season Series: 8-8 (2-4 in Beloit, 4-2 in South Bend)

Record Since Becoming a Chicago Cubs Affiliate: 14-13

Record Since 2005: 43-37

South Bend looks to make their first trip to ABC Supply Stadium a memorable one in the second-to-last series of the season. The Cubs played their first six on the road in Beloit, but lost four of six at the Snappers' old ballpark Pohlman Field. Beloit is 10-8 in their first three series at home and 4-2 against South Bend at Pohlman Field. South Bend is coming off a closely contested series against playoff-hopeful Lake County and won four of their last six on the road during their trip to Peoria.

Snappers to Watch:

Troy Johnston 1B/OF: A versatile player with the ability to play first base and the corner outfield positions, Johnston has been a staple of the Snapper lineup for most of the season and his stats clearly show why. Among current players, he leads the team in most hitting categories, including a slash line of .280/.392/.473, all of which rank first among current Snappers. He is among the High-A Central League leaders in those categories as well, and his thirteen homers are the most of any Snapper not named Griffin Conine, who has more homers than any other minor leaguer this season. Cubs pitching limited him at Four Winds Field, holding him to just three hits in twenty-one at-bats, and all three hits were singles.

Connor Scott (OF): Scott is one of the few remaining players from Beloit's opening day roster that remains with the Snappers, and he has been the pinnacle of consistency since day one. The Marlins' number 24 prospect leads the team in extra-base hits with 23 doubles (tied for third in the High-A Central), five triples and nine big flies. His numbers and averages have all gone up in his third professional season and Scott shows a great combination of strength, power, and speed that has scouts considering him one of the best all-around players in the Marlins system. Cubs pitching will hope to take advantage of his aggressiveness at the plate, but Scott is a key cog in the everyday Snappers lineup.

Eury Perez (RHP): Eury Perez is impressing and progressing quickly in his first professional season. The eighteen-year-old had a 1.61 ERA in 15 starts in Low-A Jupiter before earning a promotion to Beloit in mid-August. His numbers have stayed solid in the higher level, with a 2.08 ERA, eighteen strikeouts, and just three walks in thirteen innings in High-A. In three starts, he has not allowed more than two earned runs, and that came his last time out against Wisconsin. He has a mid-90s fastball that topped out at 97 miles per hour this season and limits free passes while keeping his strikeout rate high. Perez was dominant in his only outing at ABC Supply Field, allowing one run over 4.2 frames with seven strikeouts.

Cubs to Watch:

Bryce Ball (1B/DH): One of the first of Chicago's deadline acquisitions to suit up, Ball is coming off a series where he recorded a hit in just two games, but worked five walks in six games and had a 3-3 night to help power South Bend to their first win of the series. Though he is known for his power, Ball has led South Bend in on-base percentage since he was traded here, consistently keeping his mark above .350. Ball hits for tremendous power and has a great eye at the plate, consistently drawing walks and working deep counts. Additionally, all but one of his six home runs have topped 400 feet. He has stayed in the five-hole of the lineup for the better part of the last month, making a dangerous 3-4-5 in the Cubs' lineup.

Jordan Wicks (LHP): The Chicago Cubs' 2021 first-round pick made his professional debut on Sunday and did not disappoint. Wicks tossed a 1-2-3 inning that included his first career strikeout and two shallow fly balls. He may not throw a lot of innings on Thursday either, but expect a lot of strikes from Kansas State's all-time strikeout leader. The 22-year-old lefty was ranked as the best left-handed hurler in the 2021 draft and quickly rose up the Cubs' top prospect list to number six, second to only Brailyn Marquez among Cubs pitchers. Expect to see him in two short starts over the last two series of the year, beginning on Thursday against the Snappers, as the Cubs look to develop him into a key piece of their future starting rotation

Max Bain (RHP): The only starting pitcher left from South Bend's opening day roster will follow up Wicks for some long relief on Thursday, but do not think for a second that has anything to do with his performance. Bain was named the Chicago Cubs Minor League Pitcher of the Month for August, after striking out 27 hitters with an ERA of 2.96 in five starts while holding opponents to a batting average of .172. Add in the six-inning, one-run gem he twirled against Lake County last week and there may not be a pitcher in the Cubs system throwing better right now.

