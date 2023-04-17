Toyota Road Report: April 18-23

Sunday afternoon at Four Winds Field was a momentous day for the South Bend Cubs. In the last two games, South Bend has scored 19 runs, and came back to split and tie the series with the Beloit Sky Carp at three games apiece. Now that the first homestand of the year is over, the Cubs own a record of 6-3. And as of Monday, South Bend sits in first place in the Midwest League West Division.

The first place promotions comes as the Cubs beat Beloit for two days in a row, but also the Cedar Rapids Kernels were postponed yesterday and did not play their finale versus the Quad Cities River Bandits. Cedar Rapids is a half-game back as the Cubs turn their attention to a former division rival.

It's been a while, but the South Bend Cubs are going to travel up to Midland, Michigan for a six-game series against the Great Lakes Loons. In fact, it's the first time the Cubs will be at Dow Diamond since they won the Midwest League East Division Pennant in Great Lakes on September 8, 2019. That was when the Cubs were on their way to their first Midwest League Championship as a Chicago Cubs affiliate.

Of course, many things have changed since then, including the Cubs winning their second ring in three seasons in 2022. Still, the trip to Midland will be a strong test against the Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate.

South Bend is playing terrific baseball to start the season, as displayed with their back-to-back wins over the weekend when the bats came to life to split the Beloit series. The starting rotation continues to give South Bend a chance to win each game, and the bullpen has kept the Cubs in ballgames.

Of course, with it being early in the season, things are bound to change on the roster and with the makeup of the team. But the 2023 South Bend Cubs are starting about as well as any team has since the Chicago Cubs first came to South Bend in 2015.

Players to watch on Great Lakes...

Alex Freeland, SS: Talented shortstops and middle infielders have packed Midwest League rosters early on in the campaign. We just got done seeing Khalil Watson and Jacob Berry from Beloit, and this series now takes us to former Los Angeles Dodgers third round pick Alex Freeland. Freeland, who played his college baseball at Central Florida, already has nine RBI on the season with two home runs. He has shown a strong grasp for the strike zone at the plate too, as the 21-year-old has eight walks to just seven strikeouts so far for the Loons. The .405 on-base percentage stands out, but the big game ability does too. In their last series at Dayton, Freeland had a four RBI game at Day Air Ballpark, which is not necessarily an easy place to hit with very deep gaps around center field.

Ronan Kopp, LHP: The first thing that jumps off the board for Ronan Kopp is just how big of a human being he looks to be on the mound. At 6-foot-7 and 240 pounds, he looks built beyond his years but is still just 20-years-old. The former 12th round pick by the Dodgers from Phoenix, Arizona, has now started two Midwest League games, and batters are hitting only .167. Last year, Kopp achieved success in 24 games with Low-A Rancho Cucamonga with a 2.81 ERA. He was promoted to Great Lakes for a short stay, and looked solid there too. His first start versus the Lansing Lugnuts saw him only pitch three innings, but he also had six strikeouts. In four innings last time out at Dayton, the total went to four innings of shutout ball with only a walk and five strikeouts. Kopp is slated to pitch on Wednesday night as the Cubs will counter with Richard Gallardo on the hill.

Dalton Rushing, C: The highest drafted player on the Loons roster heading into this series is former Dodgers second round selection Dalton Rushing. Drafted out of the University of Louisville, Rushing is a former college teammate of former South Bend Cubs hurler Michael McAvene. Still just 22-years-old, Rushing is off to a .250 start at the plate in seven games, and has driven in eight RBI. His walk to strikeout ratio is also impressive to start, with eight free passes and nine K's. Rushing is already regarded as a top-30 prospect for the Dodgers, as MLB.com writes, "Rushing's most impressive tool is his power, which he creates with formidable strength and well above-average bat speed, but he's more than just a slugger. He repeats his compact left-handed swing well and drives the ball in the air and to all fields without selling out for home runs." He is LA's number-seven overall prospect at the moment.

Players to watch on South Bend...

Yohendrick Pinango, OF: What a weekend it was for Yohendrick Pinango. Impressive as this is to say, it may have been his most standout weekend in a South Bend Cubs uniform. After winning the Midwest League Championship last year with the Cubs, Pinango came back to South Bend this year as a 20-year-old and has displayed a ton of patience at the plate. Sunday afternoon versus the Beloit Sky Carp, Pinango was on base five times with four walks and a RBI single. He also finished that series with eight RBI in six games, and has eight walks in nine total games this season. Last year, Pinango posted 30 walks in just over 110 games. He is already one-third of the way to that total and we just got done with the first homestand. Pinango is one of the most dangerous and powerful hitters in the Cubs system. If he is learning to have this much patience at the plate consistently, pitchers are going to deathly afraid to give this guy anything viable to hit.

Frankie Scalzo Jr, RHP: The first go-around in the South Bend Cubs starting rotation featured the likes of Kohl Franklin, Richard Gallardo, Luke Little, Brandon Birdsell, and Connor Noland posting 20 innings of work with only one run allowed and 26 strikeouts. That's lethal, but the bullpen has been putting out wicked numbers too. Frankie Scalzo Jr has been a massive piece of that. In his season debut at Quad Cities, Scalzo worked three shutout innings, then in his most recent appearance on Saturday at Four Winds Field, he clocked in 3.1 scoreless frames while earning the win. If the first man out of the bullpen can match what the starter does before him, you're going to have a great chance to win any ballgame. Especially that Scalzo has acted as the bridge from starter to closer while eating innings on a regular basis. You can also feel comfortable with Scalzo and other Cubs long relievers, as if they ever need to make a spot start, they can provide solid work on the mound whether in the rotation or bullpen.

Casey Opitz, C: The domination of the Beloit Sky Carp did not stop after the Casey Opitz Game last August at Four Winds Field. Opitz has continued to torment Beloit pitching and that was the case this last week. Opitz rocked a home run, double and triple against the Sky Carp and is hitting .320 on the season in six games. In Sunday afternoon's game, Opitz had three RBI in the contest before the 4th inning was over. This hot start at the plate is a massive positive for Opitz, who was an 8th round pick out of Arkansas by the Cubs. All of that is on the offensive end, it's even more impressive what he can do behind the plate. Perhaps the most sound catcher the Chicago Cubs have in their system, Opitz is a brick wall behind the plate working with pitchers who know him well like Noland, his former teammate at Arkansas, or guys who may be working with him consistently for the first time. Opitz is a glue guy. Someone that you need in your clubhouse to bring everyone together. But his work at the plate has been crucial to the early season Cubs success.

Schedule...

Tuesday, April 18 - 6:05 PM ET: RHP Kohl Franklin vs. RHP Adolfo Ramirez

Wednesday, April 19 - 6:05 PM ET: RHP Richard Gallardo vs. LHP Ronan Kopp

Thursday, April 20 - 6:05 PM ET: LHP Luke Little vs RHP Ben Casparius

Friday, April 21 - 6:05 PM ET: RHP Brandon Birdsell vs. LHP Justin Wrobleski

Saturday, April 22 - 1:05 PM ET: RHP Connor Noland vs. RHP Yon Castro

Sunday, April 23 - 1:05 PM ET: RHP Kohl Franklin vs RHP Adolfo Ramirez

Catch the entire three-game series in Midland on Sports Radio 960 AM WSBT, online at wsbtradio.com, or on MiLB.com with Brendan King on the call.

