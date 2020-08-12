Toyota Field to Host "Big Ol' Ballpark Fair" August 20-29

August 12, 2020 - Southern League (SL) - Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release





The Rocket City Trash Pandas have teamed up with Kissel Entertainment to put on a ten-day fair experience for kids and adults alike throughout the Tennessee Valley.

The "Big Ol' Ballpark Fair" begins Thursday, August 20th and will feature 30 rides plus numerous games and activities in and around Toyota Field. The daily entry fee at the gate is $3 per person, but that fee will be waived when purchasing ride wristbands in advance. All-day, all-inclusive ride wristbands are $20 per person Monday-Thursday and $25 on Friday-Sunday. The event begins at 5PM each weekday and 3PM on weekends.

Both Kissel Entertainment and the Trash Pandas will have concession stands running throughout the course of the fair, filled with tasty, unique treats and traditional ballpark food & beverages. Alcohol will be available for attendees age 21 & up. Additionally, The Junkyard Team Store will be open for fans to grab the latest Trash Pandas merchandise.

Admission tickets and ride wristbands can be purchased online in advance starting Friday, August 14th, or at the fair entrance with either cash or credit card. Both forms of payment will be accepted at food booths as well. Individual games are cash-only, and ATMs will be available around the midway.

CDC guidelines and Madison County mandates will be followed at the fair. Rides, games, and activities will all be regularly sanitized, social distancing measures will be implemented, temperatures are taken before any guest can enter, masks are required, and rider capacity will be limited.

Built on 70 years and four generations in the industry, Kissel Entertainment is a top-rated, traveling amusement park that services both state and regional fairs around the Southeast and Midwest. Featured rides will include roller coasters, Tilt-A-Whirl, a carousel, and much more for all ages!

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from August 12, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.