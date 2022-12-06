Toyota Field to Host Artemis I Splashdown Party on Sunday

December 6, 2022 - Southern League (SL) - Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







The Rocket City Trash Pandas and the U.S. Space & Rocket Center will be hosting a free Artemis I Splashdown Party at Toyota Field on Sunday, December 11 from 10:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. The Orion spacecraft is set to splashdown in the Pacific Ocean Sunday morning at 11:40 a.m., following its flyby of the moon.

Following the splashdown, the Trash Pandas will have a special announcement about the upcoming 2023 baseball season.

The event is open to the public and is free for all to attend. Guests can park in the gravel lot at Toyota Field and enter through the Pepsi Gate. The Bill Penney Concourse and seating bowl will be open for fans to watch the splashdown on the videoboard.

NASA's live feed leading up to the splashdown will play on the videoboard at Toyota Field. Family friendly activities include balloon art, food trucks, and more. Toyota Field concessions will also be available with a selection of hot chocolate, cider, soft drinks, and snacks.

Trash Pandas mascot Sprocket and Astronaut Racers Neil, Buzz, and Sally will be making appearances along with TOPPS, the Space Camp mascot. All mascots will be available for photos.

The Orion capsule launched into space atop a Marshall Space Flight Center-managed SLS rocket on November 16 and will have traveled 1.3 million miles to the moon and back. The splashdown will complete Artemis I's 25-day, 10-hour, and 53-minute mission that will test both the SLS and Orion for future lunar missions.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from December 6, 2022

Toyota Field to Host Artemis I Splashdown Party on Sunday - Rocket City Trash Pandas

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.