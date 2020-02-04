Toyota Field Ribbon Cutting Set for April 6th

MADISON, Alabama - The Rocket City Trash Pandas have announced details for the ribbon-cutting for Toyota Field, taking place April 6, between games of a doubleheader featuring Madison's high school baseball teams. Festivities begin at 4 p.m.

"One cannot imagine how thrilled our organization is for this day," said Trash Pandas President and CEO Ralph Nelson. "This isn't just a day of pride for the Trash Pandas organization, but it's also a celebration for the City of Madison, Mayor Paul Finley, the City Council, and, most of all, our fans.

"Toyota Field is the best stadium in Minor League Baseball and we can't wait for our fans to see it."

The Bob Jones Patriots will host Hartselle High School at 4 p.m. in the first game of the doubleheader. The James Clemens Jets take on Austin High School in the nightcap, following the ribbon-cutting ceremony. Admission is $6; parking is $3.

"This schedule of baseball and festivities comprises a very special day for everyone who has been involved with the team and venue since the ground-breaking nearly two years ago," Nelson said. "Toyota Field is a testament to the hard work and support of so many people who shared a vision and a dream."

The doubleheader wraps up a series of games slated for Toyota Field before the Trash Pandas open their inaugural season April 15.

There will be four college games and a high school game in March, leading up to the ribbon-cutting festivities. Tickets to all games will be available on the day of the game at the Toyota Field Ticket Office.

Alabama-Huntsville hosts Montevallo in a three-game Gulf South Conference series March 20-21. The March 20 game starts at 1 p.m.; a doubleheader on March 21 starts at 11 a.m. The next day, March 22, Alabama A&M will take on arch-rival Alabama State in a Southwestern Athletic Conference game at 1 p.m.

All seats to the UAH and Alabama A&M games are general admission and cost $5; parking is $3.

On March 28, Grissom High School will play Decatur High School with first pitch slated for noon. Admission is $6; parking is $3.

The Trash Pandas' home opener for Southern League play is Wednesday, April 15 at 6:35 p.m. against the Mississippi Braves at Toyota Field. Season tickets, mini-plans and group outings are on sale now. Visit www.trashpandasbaseball.com or call 256-325-1403 to order.

