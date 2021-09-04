Tourists Power Past Drive, 6-1

Greenville, S.C. - Asheville belted three homers, including two, two run shots in the fourth, to beat the Drive, 6-1, Friday night at Fluor Field.

Greenville managed just six hits, one homer, a triple and a double. Christian Koss drove in the lone run with a sixth inning solo blast. Jaxx Groshans stroked a double and a triple while Nick Yorke had two singles for the only multi-hit performances of the night.

Dylan Spacke was charged with the loss. He allowed four earned runs on seven hits, one walk and two homers. He fanned three.

Julio Robaina earned the win. He allowed just one run over 6.0 innings with eight strikeouts.

Asheville scored their first runs in over 18 innings in the top of the fourth inning on a C.J. Stubbs two-run homer and Wilyer Abreu two-run clout to take a 4-0 lead.

The Drive plated a run in the sixth inning. With one out, Koss launched a first pitch over the Green Monster for a solo shot. The ball traveled 412 ft. and left the bat at 108 MPH.

However, the Tourists got a run back in the eighth inning on another Stubbs homer, this time a solo shot, to take a 5-1 lead.

Asheville added one more run in the eighth on a wild pitch.

Game five is set for 7:05 PM Saturday night at Fluor Field. The Drive will start Brandon Walter while the Tourists are slated to start Alfredi Jimenez.

