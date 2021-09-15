Tourists Open Road Trip with Shutout Win

WINSTON-SALEM- The Asheville Tourists continued their winning ways away from home by shutting out the Winston-Salem Dash on Tuesday afternoon with an 8-0 win. Asheville's Misael Tamarez, Freylin Garcia, and Tommy DeJuneas combined to hurl the shutout and limited Winston-Salem to only five hits.

Tamarez spun five frames, scattered four hits, and struck out three. The right-hander earned his second win of the season. Garcia struck out four in his two innings of work and DeJuneas finished off the contest by pitching the final two innings.

Offensively, Asheville pounded out 14 hits that included a pair of Home Runs. The Tourists took a 1-0 lead in the top of the fourth inning on Wilyer Abreu's 15th long ball of the season. In the fifth, Asheville blew the game open with a five-run frame. Zach Daniels' solo shot made it 2-0. The reigning High-A East League Player of the Week, Yainer Diaz, hit an RBI double to score JC Correa and make it 3-0.

Later in the inning, Deury Carrasco plated both Diaz and C.J. Stubbs with a two-run single. Abreu capped the big inning with an RBI double to centerfield. Asheville's offense continued to apply pressure and netted two more runs in the eighth inning. Ramiro Rodriguez doubled in a run and Daniels drove in his second run of the game with an RBI single.

Daniels paced the offense with three hits in the game while Correa, Stubbs, Diaz, Abreu, and Rodriguez all finished with two hits apiece. Asheville has now won 10 of their last 13 games on the road and is back in action with a Wednesday morning affair against Winston-Salem.

