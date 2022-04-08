Tourists Implement Fireworks Notification Service

ASHEVILLE- The Asheville Tourists are introducing a notification system for all of the Fireworks shows to take place at McCormick Field in 2022.

Individuals may sign up for text alerts that will provide notifications on the morning of each scheduled Fireworks show at the ballpark. Alerts to the impending Fireworks will also be sent out following the conclusion of the baseball game; approximately five minutes before the Fireworks are set off.

Individuals can sign up for the text alert service by texting "Fireworks" to (866) 397-2021.

This initiative has been implemented to keep residents educated of when Fireworks shows would take place after the club received community feedback during the off season.

The first Fireworks show at McCormick Field this season will take place following the Friday, April 15 game at McCormick Field.

