Tourists Are Hiring; McCormick Field Hosting Two More Job Fairs

ASHEVILLE- The Asheville Tourists are hosting two more seasonal employment Job Fairs for those interested in working at the ballpark. The two Job Fairs are scheduled for Tuesday, April 6 from 5:00pm - 7:00pm and Saturday, April 10 from 9:00am - 11:00am.

Interviews will take place at McCormick Field in a safe and socially distanced setting. Masks are required at all times while at the ballpark.

Openings in our Food and Beverage department feature: Cashiers, Cooks, Mobile Food Runners, Concession Stand Leads, and General Concessions Positions.

The Tourists are interviewing for additional openings in Customer Service and Fan Experience, such as Ushers, Bag Checkers, Restroom Attendants and Safety Ambassadors. Positions are also available in the Merchandise Store, Groundskeeping Department, and Parking Attendants.

Job descriptions and detailed information on all available positions can be accessed via the Seasonal Job Fair page on the Tourists website. Applications may be downloaded online or filled out at the ballpark upon arrival. Join the Tourists team by coming out to McCormick Field for the 2021 Seasonal Job Fairs.

