Tourists Are Hiring; Join the Gameday Staff

ASHEVILLE - The Asheville Tourists are hosting two seasonal employment job fairs for those interested in working at the ballpark; Saturday, March 7th from 9:00am - 11:00am and Wednesday, March 11th from 5:30pm - 7:30pm.

Interviews will take place at McCormick Field and interested applicants only need to attend one of the job fairs.

Openings in our Food and Beverage department feature: Cashiers, Cooks, Seat Service, Concession Stand Leads, and General Concessions Positions.

The Tourists are interviewing for additional openings in Customer Service and Fan Experience, the Box Office, the Merchandise Store, Parking Assistance, Groundskeeping, Bat Boys/Bat Girls, and the Jade Bombers for crowd engagement. Mascot positions are also available.

Applications may be downloaded online or filled out at the ballpark upon arrival. Join the Tourists team by coming out to McCormick Field for our 2020 Job Fairs.

