Tour Yankee Stadium for Messi's Debut with Sacha Kljestan and Kevin Egan!

September 24, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC YouTube Video







Sacha Kljestan and Kevin Egan tour Yankee Stadium during Messi's first outing in the iconic arena as NYCFC faces Inter Miami.

For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com

#mls #highlights #mlsseasonpass #yankees #messi

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from September 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.