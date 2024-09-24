Tour Yankee Stadium for Messi's Debut with Sacha Kljestan and Kevin Egan!
September 24, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York City FC YouTube Video
Sacha Kljestan and Kevin Egan tour Yankee Stadium during Messi's first outing in the iconic arena as NYCFC faces Inter Miami.
