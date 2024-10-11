Tour Du Chapeau De Maxim Massé! Hat Trick Pour Maxim Massé! 04-10-2024
October 11, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)
Chicoutimi Sagueneens YouTube Video
Tour du chapeau de Maxim Massé! Hat trick pour Maxim Massé 04-10-2024
Faits Saillants / Highlights
Check out the Chicoutimi Sagueneens Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...
Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from October 11, 2024
- Eagles on Two-Game Winning Streak with Victory in Rouyn-Noranda - Cape Breton Eagles
- Eagles on Two Game Winning Streak with Victory in Rouyn-Noranda - Cape Breton Eagles
- OT Doesn't Go the Mooseheads Way vs Acadie-Bathurst - Halifax Mooseheads
- Eagles Continue Road Trip Tonight in Rouyn-Noranda - Cape Breton Eagles
- Charlottetown Islanders vs. Victoriaville Tigres for Friday Night Hockey - Charlottetown Islanders
- Eagles Continue Road Trip Tonight in Rouyn-Noranda - Cape Breton Eagles
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.