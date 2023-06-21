Tough Tuesday for Fresno in 7-2 setback to Modesto

Modesto, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (34-30) stumbled to the Modesto Nuts (34-30) 7-2 Tuesday evening from John Thurman Field. Fresno fell to 11-4 in their last 15 contests and 4-6 on Tuesdays. The Grizzlies and Nuts have split their first 56 matchups since joining the same league in 2021.

Fresno's offense scattered six hits and three walks in the loss. Ryan Ritter and Parker Kelly supplied two hits apiece. Ritter knocked in Kelly with a single in the first. Kelly, who led off for the first time this season, notched the only extra-base hit, a double. Andy Perez yielded the other RBI on a groundout, scoring Jean Perez. The latter Perez and Kody Huff spanked singles as well. Bryant Betancourt walked twice, giving him five base-on-balls and one hit-by-pitch in his last two contests.

Modesto's lineup plated two runs in the third and fourth while adding three insurance runs in the eighth. The Nuts tallied 11 hits with Colin Davis recording three of them. Davis and Brett Rodriguez delivered two RBI each. Cole Young, Gabriel Gonzalez and Tatem Levins picked up RBI while Michael Arroyo reached base three times.

Grizzlies' southpaw Caleb Franzen (2-2) suffered the decision after five innings of work. Franzen allowed four runs on seven hits. Fresno reliever Carlos Torres tossed two scoreless frames, striking out a pair. Tyler Hoffman fanned the only batter he faced. Nuts' righty Michael Morales (4-2) relished the triumph after six innings of two-run ball (one earned). A trio of relievers followed Morales with shutout appearances. The clubs are back in action tomorrow night from John Thurman Field.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- SS Ryan Ritter (2-4, RBI)

- RF Parker Kelly (2-4, 2B, R)

- RHP Carlos Torres (2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K)

Top Performers: Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners)

- LF Colin Davis (3-4, 2B, 2 RBI, R)

- SS Michael Arroyo (1-3, 2B, R, BB, HBP)

- 3B Brett Rodriguez (1-4, 2 RBI, R, SB)

On Deck:

Nuts

(Road) Fresno LHP Albert Pacheco (1-1, 7.45) vs. Modesto RHP Marcelo Perez (1-0, 2.65) 7:05 PM

ON THAT FRES-NOTES:

The Grizzlies hit into three double plays and left four runners on base.

Both teams exchanged words/pleasantries in the top of the 6th when Parker Kelly was tagged out at the plate.

