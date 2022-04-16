Tough Times with the 'Topes Continue

April 16, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Tacoma Rainiers News Release







Albuquerque, NM - The Tacoma Rainiers (3-8) lost a season-high fourth straight on Saturday evening in Albuquerque by a 10-3 final, as the Isotopes (5-6) once again jumped out to a big early lead. The Rainiers will attempt to salvage the road trip with an opening and closing win on Sunday.

The game opened with Albuquerque's third grand slam in five games; Sean Bouchard went to center with two out after the bases were loaded on a walk, double and hit batter. In the second inning, Rainiers catcher Joe Odom went yard for the third time in four games, a two-run homer to cut the lead in half. The 'Topes lead was restored to four runs in the third however, when Colton Welker and Scott Schebler hit back-to-back solo shots.

It was an 8-2 game after four, when Bret Boswell (double), Jonathan Morales (RBI single) and Tim Lopes (RBI double) teamed up for two more runs.

Tacoma's third run came after Sam Haggerty led the fifth with a double, later scoring on an Erick Mejia groundout. Isotopes starter Ryan Feltner (5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 5 K) went 5.1 IP for the winning decision.

Schebler's RBI triple in the seventh and Lopes's sac fly in the eighth concluded the night's scoring.

The trip will conclude with a 12:35 PT matinee on Sunday. Seattle Mariners 40-man LHP Nick Margevicius is scheduled to start for Tacoma, against Albuquerque RHP Frank Duncan.

Rainiers broadcaster Mike Curto will have full coverage on TacomaRainiers.com. All 2022 Rainiers games, home and away, can also be heard for free on the MiLB First Pitch app. HD video broadcasts of every home game can be viewed with a MiLB.TV subscription.

About the Tacoma Rainiers

The Tacoma Rainiers are the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners. The Rainiers are a member of the Pacific Coast League and have been a Mariners affiliate since establishing the Rainiers moniker in 1995.

The most up-to-date news and notes about the Tacoma Rainiers and Cheney Stadium can be found at WeRTacoma.com, or by following the Rainiers on Twitter (@RainiersLand), Instagram (@tacomarainiers) and liking the team on Facebook.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 16, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.