Tough Night for Macon But No Ground Lost in Playoff Pursuit

MOLINE, IL - The Macon Mayhem made their furthest road trip in the league to take on the Quad City Storm. With a large contingent of new faces on the roster due to varying ECHL call-ups and injuries, the Mayhem would look a little discombobulated as the Storm would not miss many shots despite playing the role of Stormtroopers.

The Macon Mayhem would get a spattering of opportunities early, and Matt Petizian would make a circus save to deny Golka on the breakaway at the 11:05 mark. The Storm would ratchet up the intensity halfway through the period as Momot, Virgili, and Golka would each tally. Sensing the team needing a spark, Kolby Johnson, in his professional debut, would wrestle St-Pierre down in a quick bout. Quad City would stamp out that spark with another goal from Weiland Parrish just thirty seconds later, forcing Samuel Best to come on in relief for his professional debut. Just another thirty seconds later, Best would get a rude welcome into the professional ranks as Marcinkevics would score. The Mayhem would head to the break down 5-0.

Mattson would pick up right where Quad City left off, scoring in the early part of period #2. Macon would get a few of their better looks for a short while, including a brief 5-on-3 powerplay, but would be unable to break through. Virgili and St-Pierre would score before the period closed to add on for the home side.

The Macon Mayhem would go on the powerplay about midway through the third, but their poor luck would continue as Leif Mattson scored shorthanded. As the final horn sounded, the Mayhem would be blanked 9-0.

However, Macon would not lose any ground in their pursuit of the playoffs as both Knoxville and Evansville lost tonight. It's not uncommon for hockey teams to bounce back with fury after a tough game the night prior. Perhaps the Mayhem can bottle up their frustrations from tonight and use it as motivation to propel them onwards and upwards in the standings.

The Macon Mayhem will have a chance to redeem themselves tomorrow night against Quad City. The Mayhem will be back on home ice next weekend for a matchup with the Evansville Thunderbolts on Cherry Blossom Night and Muscogee Nation Night respectively. Fans are encouraged to help "Pink Out" the rink on Friday. For tickets or more information, visit maconmayhem.com or call us at 478-803-1592.

#BattleEveryShift

