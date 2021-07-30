Tough Inning Costs Tri-City

One difficult inning derailed the Tri-City Dust Devils (29-45) on Thursday night at Ron Tonkin Field as the team fell to the Hillsboro Hops 6-1. Kenyon Yovan had three hits for the Dust Devils, including two doubles, in the loss.

Tri-City scored the team's lone run of the game in the top of the first inning after Kevin Maitan drove in Carlos Herrera with a single. Things took a turn for the Dust Devils in the bottom of the sixth inning. After entering the sixth in a 1-1 tie, the Hops rallied to score five runs off three Tri-City pitchers, putting the Dust Devils in a hole from which they were unable to dig out.

Tri-City and Hillsboro will meet in a doubleheader on Friday. First pitch for game one is set for 5:05 pm, with the second matchup beginning 30 minutes after the completion of the first game.

