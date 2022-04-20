Tough Ending for Mets in 2-0 Loss

JUPITER, Fla. - The Jupiter Hammerheads held on to beat the St. Lucie Mets 2-0 in dramatic fashion on Wednesday at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

Trailing 2-0, the Mets loaded the bases with one out in the top of the ninth. Albert Suarez hit a sharp ground ball to first baseman Zach Zubia, who tried to turn a game-ending double play. Zubia threw to Khalil Watson at second base for the second out and Watson's return throw to first base sailed high into the Mets dugout, appearing to let in two runs to tie the game.

However, the base umpire ruled that Jose Rivera's slide into Watson at second base was interference, resulting in a double play that ended the game.

Jupiter scored the only two runs of the game in the third inning against Mets starter Franklin Sanchez. Kyler Castillo led off the inning by getting plunked. He went to second base on a wild pitch and scored on a single by Watson to make it 1-0. Jose Salas drove in Watson later in the inning to give the Hammerheads a 2-0 lead.

Jupiter starter Edgar Sanchez blanked the Mets over 6.0 innings. He scattered six hits, struck out five and did not walk a batter.

Hammerheads relievers Yeuris Jimenez, Jared Pettitte and Yoilan Quinonez each pitched a scoreless inning. Quinonez picked up his second save.

Keyshawn Askew pitched the final four innings for the Mets without giving up a run. He allowed one hit and struck out eight.

Alex Ramirez went 2 for 3 with a double and a walk. He was due up next to hit when the game ended.

The Mets (7-4) and Hammerheads (6-5) play the third game of their series on Thursday. First pitch at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium is 6:30 p.m.

