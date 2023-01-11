Tough Bounces Cost Thunderbolts in Loss to Havoc

Evansville, In.: Despite out-shooting and out-chancing the Havoc, several bounces at both ends failed to go Evansville's way, as the Thunderbolts fell 4-1 to Huntsville on Wednesday night at Ford Center. The Thunderbolts' next home game will be on Sunday, January 22nd against the Huntsville Havoc at 3:00pm CT. For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2658), go to EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or visit the Ford Center Ticket Office.

The Thunderbolts outshot the Havoc 12-9 in the first period and nailed a couple of shots off the post but could not take an early lead against the Havoc as the period ended scoreless. Huntsville took the game's first lead at 1:38 of the second period, as Alex Kielczewski scored on a quick rush up ice. Remaining 1-0 through most of the period, Havoc goaltender Nick Latinovich denied the Thunderbolts the tying goal with many big saves. Late in the second period, goals 45 seconds apart off failed clearing attempts tripled Huntsville's lead, as Sy Nutkevich scored at 16:40, followed by Kasey Kulczycki at 17:25 to make it 3-0.

In the third period, the Thunderbolts continued to battle hard, killing off a full 5-minute Havoc power play. Shortly afterward, Andrew Shewfelt scored on a Thunderbolts power play at 7:11 from James Isaacs to pull Evansville back to within 3-1. The Thunderbolts kept pressing and battling, and Zane Steeves, who entered the game after the third Huntsville goal, stopped every Havoc opportunity to keep the Thunderbolts alive. However, more great Evansville chances to get closer were stopped by Latinovich, and the Havoc added a late empty net goal from Tyler Piacentini to seal Evansville's 4-1 loss.

Shewfelt scored the lone Evansville goal, Trevor Gorsuch stopped 16 of 19 shots faced, and Zane Steeves stopped all 14 shots in relief. These two teams meet again on January 14th at Von Braun Center.

