Touchmark Larkettes Return to the Ballpark

The Touchmark Larkettes will return to the field during Bismarck Larks games this summer. The Larkettes are a dance team of ladies who live in the Touchmark Retirement Community in Bismarck. The dance crew started in 2019 and has become a fan favorite.

With COVID-19, the Larkettes were limited to dancing on the Larks' video board. For 2021, they are coming back to the ballpark in person. They will perform during every game.

"The Larkettes are a close-knit group of women who exemplify some of the best things about retiring at Touchmark: forming close bonds, being creative, active and sharing joyful moments with others," said Sambrea Loftis, Touchmark Life Enrichment/Wellness Director. "They love connecting with the Larks fans in the greater community, and it's so fun to see that love come right back to them during and after their performances."

"Bringing the Larkettes back to the ballpark was a huge priority for me," Director of Fun Meg Thompson said. "Everybody said they were a fan favorite and I think people are going to be really excited when they see the dances we have in store and when their brand new trading cards get released. They will be moving and shaking in between innings for every game with a different dance depending on the day of the week. So if you want to see all seven dances, you have to come to a Larks game on all seven days of the week throughout the entire summer."

Last summer there were four Touchmark Larkettes grooving and moving to the sounds of Build Me Up Buttercup and Old Time Rock among others. Returning from last summer is Beverly Berry, Betty Heinrich and Gertie Mettler. There will be an additional five Touchmark Larkettes added to the team including: Georgia Bauslaugh, Sylvia Brown, Wanda Agnew, Darlene Anagnost, Eve Schultz and Melanie Willoughby.

"Oh I'm just so excited to be able to go to the ballpark again. That was something we all really missed last summer," Heinrich said. "We don't move as fast as we used to, but we can still shake it a little. Especially when we dance in front of the other team's dugout. I really liked giving all of the baseball boys high fives."

Our lovely Touchmark Larkettes cannot be missed this summer when they take the field in their pearl white jerseys. The Director of Fun and Larks front office member and former dancer, Kayla Rimer, will be alongside the ladies dancing serving as a guide.

"Us newbies aren't really sure what to expect," Agnew said. "Listening to Betty talk about dancing at every game in 2019 makes the Larks sound like a fun time. I think we'd all be pretty nervous if it wasn't for you girls [Meg and Kayla] dancing with us."

Touchmark on West Century residents enjoy resort-style amenities at their fingertips, including an exquisitely equipped Health & Fitness Club, chef-prepared meals, and an exciting calendar of outings and events. Their uniquely inspiring campus provides a continuum of services with first-class independent living, supportive assisted living, respite care, and compassionate memory care.

