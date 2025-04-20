TOUCHDOWN FLIP #touchdown #UFL #Defenders #celebration
April 20, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)
D.C. Defenders YouTube Video
#UFLonFox #UFL #Defenders
Check out the D.C. Defenders Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Football League message board...
United Football League Stories from April 20, 2025
- In the Conclusion of a Teetering Matchup, the Roughnecks Add Another Notch to the Loss Column - Houston Roughnecks
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent D.C. Defenders Stories
- Defenders DE Andre Mintze Named UFL Defensive Player of the Week
- I Love Football: Defenders Host Brahmas in a 'Celebration of Football' Game on Easter Sunday
- Ta'amu, D.C. Defense and Potter Named OurSports Central UFL Players of the Week
- Unfinished Business: Abram Smith Returns to the Field After Third ACL Injury
- Ta'amu Totals Three Touchdowns, Defense Stands Tall in 27-15 Win over St. Louis