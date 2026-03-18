"Touch of Quality from the Golden Boy!"
Published on March 18, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Richmond Kickers YouTube Video
Video courtesy of US Soccer
Lucca Dourado rattles a goal off the crossbar and in to secure a first round win in the U.S. Open Cup for Richmond Kickers.
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United Soccer League One Stories from March 18, 2026
- Matthew Arango and Gavin Pierce Return on Academy Contracts - Charlotte Independence
- Charlotte Independence Announce Signing of Forward Christy Manzinga - Charlotte Independence
- Kickers Move on in U.S. Open Cup Competition, Defeat NoVA FC 2-0 - Richmond Kickers
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