"Touch of Quality from the Golden Boy!"

Published on March 18, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Richmond Kickers YouTube Video







Video courtesy of US Soccer

Lucca Dourado rattles a goal off the crossbar and in to secure a first round win in the U.S. Open Cup for Richmond Kickers.







United Soccer League One Stories from March 18, 2026

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