Total Team Effort Sees Dallas Wings Edge Los Angeles Sparks 84-83

May 27, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Los Angeles, CA - All five starters scored in double figures as the Dallas Wings defeated the Los Angeles Sparks 84-83 on Sunday night at Crypto.com Arena. Playing their third road game since Tuesday and second game in as many days, the Wings improved to 3-2 on the year while the Sparks fell to 1-4.

WNBA-leading scorer Arike Ogunbowale led the Wings with 20 points to go along with four rebounds and four assists. Monique Billings tallied her second double-double since joining the Wings eight days ago with 18 points and a team-high 12 rebounds. Maddy Siegrist scored 15, including a crucial layup with 36 seconds to go, while Teaira McCowan added 12 points and five boards. Sevgi Uzun had a career-high 11 points and matched her career best with a game-high eight assists.

The game featured nine ties and 11 lead changes, with the teams separated by no more than five points over the final 7:37 of the contest.

Dallas led by as many as 12 before the Sparks made a surge in the fourth quarter to take the lead, 78-76, with 4:01 to play. The Wings responded with a 5-0 run at that point to regain the advantage, 81-78. LA's Cameron Brink made a pair of free-throws to close the gap to one, 81-80, with 1:50 left, before Siegrist's layup made it a three-point separation, 83-80. Ogunbowale went 1-2 from the line with 16.1 seconds left, giving Dallas just enough cushion to escape with the win. The Sparks made a three with a second left to narrow the final score to 84-83.

The Wings shot .421 on the night - their third straight game shooting over 42-percent from the field, while committing a season-low seven turnovers. Dallas won the rebounding battle 44-27, while assisting on 21 of 31 field goals. The 44 rebounds were a season-high for the Wings.

The Sparks were led by Brink's 21 points, while Dearica Hamby tallied 19 points and a game-high 13 rebounds. Los Angeles was limited to .395 shooting as the Wings outshot their opponent for the fourth time this season, improving to 3-1 in those games.

The Wings remain on the road next week when they travel to the Connecticut Sun on Friday for a 6:30 p.m. CT contest airing on Ion. The five-game road swing wraps at the Minnesota Lynx on Sunday at 6 p.m. on Bally Sports Southwest and CBS Sports Network.

