Total Team Effort Propels Wind Surge to First Road Win of the Season

April 25, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







SAN ANTONIO, Texas-The Wichita Wind Surge capitalized on scoring sprees and strong pitching performances in a 9-2 victory over the San Antonio Missions.

Jorel Ortega smacked a two-run double to center field to score Kala'i Rosario and Carson McCusker in the top of the second. Jake Rucker followed later in the frame to bring home Ortega on a single up the middle for an early 3-0 Wichita lead.

The Wind Surge piled on four additional runs in the top of the fifth. Noah Cardenas singled in Rucker to start the return of Wichita's scoring ways. Andrew Cossetti allowed Tanner Schobel to cross the plate on a double to left field. Cardenas and Cossetti scored the latter two runs on a Rosario sacrifice fly to right field and an infield error.

San Antonio pushed in a pair of runs on a fielder's choice and a single in the bottom half of the frame. Kyler Fedko came home on a groundout, and Rucker scored on Cossetti's second run-scoring hit, a single to center, in the top of the sixth to secure the first Wichita road win of 2024.

Pierson Ohl earned his first win of the season, retiring 11 of 12 batters through the first four innings. John Stankiewicz, Miguel Rodriguez, and Jared Solomon held the Missions hitless through the final four frames.

Game four of six against the Missions happens tomorrow night, April 26, with the first pitch time at 7:05 PM. You can listen to Wind Surge games on windsurge.com and http://origin-ord-milb.streamguys1.com/wichita or watch them online at MiLB.TV and Bally Live. For ticket information, please visit windsurge.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.