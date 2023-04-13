Tostada Blast Keys Senators in 4-3 Matinee Victory

April 13, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Harrisburg Senators News Release







Frankie Tostada homered in his first Senators at bat leading the Senators to a 4-3 win over the Richmond Flying Squirrels Thursday afternoon. Jackson Rutledge started and earned his first win going five innings allowing two runs.

Turning Point

With two outs and no one on base in the bottom of the first, Yasel Antunna walked followed by Frankie Tostado's first Sens home run.

On Capitol Hill

Jackson Rutledge pitched five innings and earned his first double-A win. Tim Cate tossed two scoreless innings. Reid Schaller went 1.2 innings and allowed a run. Evan Lee walked two and hit a batter before turning the game over to Joel Peguero. Peguero threw one pitch to earn a save.

With the Gavel

The Senators managed just three hits in the game but made two of them count. Frankie Tostado homered in his first Sens at bat, a two-run shot in the first. Leonel Valera doubled in a run, his first of the season.

Filibusters

The bullpen went four innings allowing two hits and just one run... The Senators bullpen entered the game with a 2.08 ERA...Game Time: 2:21...Attendance: 1,582.

On the Docket

The Senators and Richmond Flying Squirrels play game four of their six-game series Friday at 7:00 p.m. The game can be heard on CBS Sports Radio Stations 96.5 FM, 95.3 FM, and 1400 AM beginning at 6:45 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 13, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.