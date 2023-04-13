Tostada Blast Keys Senators in 4-3 Matinee Victory
April 13, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Harrisburg Senators News Release
Frankie Tostada homered in his first Senators at bat leading the Senators to a 4-3 win over the Richmond Flying Squirrels Thursday afternoon. Jackson Rutledge started and earned his first win going five innings allowing two runs.
Turning Point
With two outs and no one on base in the bottom of the first, Yasel Antunna walked followed by Frankie Tostado's first Sens home run.
On Capitol Hill
Jackson Rutledge pitched five innings and earned his first double-A win. Tim Cate tossed two scoreless innings. Reid Schaller went 1.2 innings and allowed a run. Evan Lee walked two and hit a batter before turning the game over to Joel Peguero. Peguero threw one pitch to earn a save.
With the Gavel
The Senators managed just three hits in the game but made two of them count. Frankie Tostado homered in his first Sens at bat, a two-run shot in the first. Leonel Valera doubled in a run, his first of the season.
Filibusters
The bullpen went four innings allowing two hits and just one run... The Senators bullpen entered the game with a 2.08 ERA...Game Time: 2:21...Attendance: 1,582.
On the Docket
The Senators and Richmond Flying Squirrels play game four of their six-game series Friday at 7:00 p.m. The game can be heard on CBS Sports Radio Stations 96.5 FM, 95.3 FM, and 1400 AM beginning at 6:45 p.m.
