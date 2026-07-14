Tossing Fish & Smelling Roses at the Cascadia Rivalry: Meet Me at the Bus
Published on July 14, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Seattle Reign FC YouTube Video
NWSL Summer of Soccer Content Creator Katlyn Stevens is here, there, everywhere for the Cascadia Rivalry! From Portland to Seattle, the fun never stops!
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