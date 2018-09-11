Tortugas to Continue Affiliation with the Reds in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, FL - The Cincinnati Reds and Daytona Tortugas have announced a two-year extension of their Player Development Contract through the 2020 season.

"The Reds are very excited to extend our partnership with the Daytona Tortugas," said Dick Williams, President of Baseball Operations. "We've been very happy with the ownership group of Reese Smith, Bob Fregolle, and Rick French, as well as the Tortugas front office staff, and the wonderful fans in Daytona."

Daytona has been affiliated with the Reds for the past four years, with the team qualifying for the Advanced-A Florida State League post-season twice, reaching the finals in their inaugural season in 2015 and again in 2018.

Nick Krall, Reds Vice President and General Manager said, "Playing in historic Jackie Robinson Ballpark in Daytona is a wonderful backdrop in which to develop players, made special by the passionate and knowledgeable fans who support the team."

"We are delighted to extend our affiliation with the Cincinnati Reds," said Tortugas co-owner Bob Fregolle, who is from Cincinnati. "The Reds are a family and community-oriented organization that fits in well with the work we've been doing here in the Daytona community. They have a strong farm system, have proven they take winning seriously, and are committed to putting a quality product on the field that compliments what we're doing to further engage and excite our fan base."

The Daytona Tortugas are the Advanced-A, Minor League Baseball Affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds. The team plays on historic Radiology Associates Field at Jackie Robinson Ballpark, which seats 4,200 fans an is annually among the leaders in attendance in the Florida State League.

