Tortugas Return to Daytona Tuesday for Week-Long Set with Mets

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Daytona Tortugas return to their nest at Jackie Robinson Ballpark for a fun and exciting six-game homestand against the St. Lucie Mets, Low-A affiliate of the New York Mets, on Tuesday, July 27. Among the highlights are Jackie Robinson Day uniforms on Saturday, a Bud Light Thirsty Thursday, and the return of the Friday Night Happy Hour.

The Tortugas open up the set on Tuesday, July 27, with a Breast Cancer Awareness Night presented by Radiology Associates Imaging. Daytona players and coaches will don special pink-tinted uniforms to mark the occasion, as the organization looks to raise money and awareness in the fight against breast cancer. Silver Sluggers Night - the best club in baseball for fans 60-and-over - presented by Conviva Cares Solutions will also be a part of the festivities. As a part of Silver Sluggers Night, fans can enjoy Michelob Ultra drafts for $2.50. The first pitch of that night and all weekday games are set for 7:05 p.m. Gates will open at 6 p.m.

Charity remains a focal point for the organization with a Wishful Wednesday presented by VyStar Credit Union on July 28. The Tortugas partner with a local non-profit organization to swell up donations and awareness for a worthy cause. Starting at just $14, patrons will be able to enjoy all-you-can-eat hot dogs, hamburgers, pizza, and popcorn thanks to a Belly Buster Wednesday presented by Marco's Pizza. Courtesy of Landshark, souvenir cup holders will also be able to enjoy refills at concession stands for just $3.

The biggest party in Central Florida returns to the oldest ballpark in Minor League Baseball on July 29 courtesy of a Thirsty Thursday presented by Bud Light. All those in attendance can beat the heat with fountain drinks and draft beers starting at as low as $1.

It will be another Friday Night Happy Hour presented by Wicked Weed Brewing on July 30. Fans will be able to enjoy free tastings of a selection of Wicked Weed Brewing draft beers from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Additionally, patrons will be able to enjoy Wicked Weed Brewing beers at a reduced price at all our beer stands throughout the evening. The Tortugas will celebrate Christmas in July with fans encouraged to wear Christmas attire to the ballpark. In addition, all fans will be entered to win a special Christmas gift from under the 'Tugas tree every half-inning.

As a part of our "Best Dressed Team in Baseball" Series, Tortugas' players and coaches will don special No. 9 uniforms in honor of our stadium's namesake, Jackie Robinson, on Saturday, July 31.

The homestand wraps up on Sunday, August 1, with a Bark in the Park and Tiny 'Tugas Night. For just $2, fans can purchase a "pooch pass" so their four-legged friend can enjoy a nine-inning vacation, as well. Additionally, there will be activities for all Tiny 'Tugas members who come out to the ballpark. It will also be the Tortugas' Yappy Hours with 16 oz. Bud Light Seltzer and Michelob Ultra Organic Seltzer cans on sale for $4. The series finale gets underway at 5:35 p.m.and gates open at 4:30 p.m.

Season tickets, multi-game plans, group packages, and more are currently available and can be purchased online at www.daytonatortugas.com or by calling the Tortugas' Ticket Office at (386) 257-3172.

PROBABLE STARTING PITCHERS (all broadcasts available on daytonatortugas.com and the MiLB First Pitch app)

TUESDAY: TBA vs. RHP Christian Roa (0-0, 4.00 ERA)

WEDNESDAY: TBA vs. RHP Jason Parker (3-1, 3.71 ERA)

THURSDAY: TBA vs. RHP Gabriel Aguilera (Low-A Debut)

FRIDAY: TBA vs. RHP Bryce Bonnin (2-0, 1.29 ERA)

SATURDAY: TBA vs. RHP Case Williams (2-5, 5.55 ERA)

SUNDAY: TBA vs. RHP Christian Roa (0-0, 4.00 ERA)

