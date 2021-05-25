Tortugas Rally Back to Beat Mets, 14-9

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The Daytona Tortugas rallied back from an early 5-0 deficit to beat the St. Lucie Mets 14-9 on Tuesday at Clover Park.

New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard (Tommy John surgery) made a rehab start for St. Lucie. He pitched a scoreless top of the first inning then was taken out for precautionary reasons due to right elbow soreness according to a statement from the Mets.

The Mets struggled on the mound the rest of the game. The six Mets pitchers used in the game combined to walk a team-record 15 batters.

The Mets got off to a hot start on offense. Warren Saunders ripped a two-run single in the first inning and Jose Peroza cleared the bases with a three-run double for a 5-0 lead.

However, it fell apart for the Mets in the third. Junior Santos, after retiring the side in order in the second inning, could not get an out in the third. He walked three batters, hit another, surrendered a two-run single and threw a wild pitch to let in a run. The next reliever Sammy Tavarez walked six batters and allowed three runs despite not giving up a hit in 1.1 innings. By the end of the fourth inning the Tortugas had pulled ahead for good, 8-6.

Daytona broke the game open with five runs in the seventh. Michel Triana contributed with a two-run single and Rece Hinds walked with the bases loaded.

Hinds and Allan Cerda each drew three walks for the Tortugas. Triana went 3 for 4 with a triple, two walks, four RBI and three runs scored.

The Mets put up three runs in the eighth to draw closer. Saunders laced a RBI single and Cole Kleszcz hit a two-run double to make it 14-9. Daytona reliever Stevie Branche halted the comeback bid by getting an inning-ending double play.

Saunders, Kleszcz and Peroza all collected three RBI. Saunders went 3 for 4 and also scored twice.

The Mets (13-6) and Tortugas (10-9) play the second game of their series on Wednesday. First pitch at Clover Park is scheduled for 12:10 p.m.

