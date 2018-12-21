Tortugas Promote Jim Jaworski to GM

December 21, 2018 - Florida State League (FSL) - Daytona Tortugas News Release





DAYTONA BEACH, FL- The Daytona Tortugas are proud to announce the promotion of Jim Jaworski as the team's General Manager. The Tortugas enter the 2019 season with plenty of momentum within the community and strive to be Central Florida's premier destination for family-friendly, affordable entertainment. Jaworski enters his tenth season with Daytona Baseball after serving the previous two seasons as the Vice President of Business Development. Within his most recent role, Jaworski has played an integral part in a 21% attendance bump in 2017 and a record setting year in total revenue for the 2018 season.

Within Jaworski's new role, he will handle the day-to-day operations of the Daytona Tortugas and all events at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. Jim Jaworski began his career with the Lakeland Flying Tigers before joining the Daytona Cubs prior to the 2010 season as the Ticket and Group Sales Manager. Jaworski spent three seasons as the Director of Group Sales and Merchandise before being promoted to the Assistant General Manager in 2014. After three seasons as the Assistant General Manager, Jaworski was promoted to Vice President of Business Development in December, 2016. Jaworski is excited about the new opportunity and commented, "It is amazing to think how much I've been able to grow within this community. I cannot wait for the 2019 season to arrive and for the amazing things this organization has in its future." With this promotion, Jaworski will oversee a staff that has nearly doubled in the past 18 months and continues to develop some of the best young talent within the industry. Jaworski stated, "I believe we have arguably the best front office in minor league baseball and our fans are second to none. I couldn't be more proud to work within this organization and look forward to building upon this role."

Ryan Keur remains Team President for the Daytona Tortugas. "I'm so proud of his professional development over the past two seasons and believe this is perfect time and opportunity for this promotion as we continue to grow and scale our business and staff here in Central Florida. Our goal as an organization is to continue to build the Tortugas brand locally, regionally and nationally while elevating the profile of Jackie Robinson Ballpark. These new responsibilities for Jim allow us to accomplish all of these goals."

The Daytona Tortugas are the Class A Advanced Affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds and a member of the Florida State League. The Tortugas play at Jackie Robinson Ballpark in downtown Daytona Beach, FL. Jackie Robinson Ballpark also plays host to Bethune-Cookman University and many large community events and initiatives throughout the season. The 2019 season is slated for Opening Night on Thursday, April 4th.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from December 21, 2018

Tortugas Promote Jim Jaworski to GM - Daytona Tortugas

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.