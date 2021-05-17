Tortugas Opening Homestand Continues Tuesday against Jupiter

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - After a thrilling six games last week, the Daytona Tortugas continue their home-opening 12-game homestand on Tuesday, May 18, as the Jupiter Hammerheads, Low-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins, come to Jackie Robinson Ballpark for a six-game series. Among the highlights are the first Silver Slugger and Breast Cancer Awareness Night of the year on Tuesday, MOAS Astronomy Night on Friday, and the initial Copa de la Diversión contest of the campaign on Saturday.

The Tortugas open up the series with their first Breast Cancer Awareness Night of the year presented by Radiology Associates Imaging. The franchise looks to raise money and awareness in the fight against breast cancer. Silver Sluggers Night presented by Conviva Care Solutions - the club for Tortuga fans 60-and-older - returns to the rotation, featuring special team store and concession stand deals for members. The first pitch of that night and all weekday games are set for 7:05 p.m.

Charity remains a focal point for the organization with a Wishful Wednesday presented by VyStar Credit Union on May 19. The Tortugas partner with a local non-profit - this week it is the FUTURES Foundation - organization to swell up donations and awareness for a worthy cause. Starting at just $14, patrons will be able to enjoy all-you-can-eat hot dogs, hamburgers, pizza, and popcorn thanks to a Belly Buster Wednesday presented by Marco's Pizza.

The biggest party in Central Florida returns to the oldest ballpark in Minor League Baseball on May 20 courtesy of a Thirsty Thursday presented by Bud Light. All those in attendance can beat the heat with fountain drinks and draft beers starting at as low as $1.

We gaze to the heavens on Friday, May 21, with our annual Astronomy Night at the Ballpark presented by the Museum of Arts & Sciences. The first 500 fans through the gates will receive a special astronomy-themed Tortugas t-shirt and all those in attendance can enjoy a star-gazing tour after the final out with the museum's Curator of Astronomy Seth Mayo.

Saturday, May 22, marks the return of Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversión initiative to Jackie Robinson Ballpark. Tortugas players and coaches will wear specially branded uniforms and caps to honor Hispanic heritage, while fans in attendance will be able to enjoy various interactive on-field promotions and activities throughout the night.

The homestand concludes on Sunday, May 23, with a Bark in the Park and Tiny 'Tugas Night. For just $2, fans can purchase a "pooch pass" so their four-legged friend can enjoy a nine-inning vacation, as well. Additionally, there will be activities for all Tiny 'Tugas members who come out to the ballpark. The series finale gets underway at 5:35 p.m.

Season ticket, multi-game plans, group packages, and more are currently available and can be purchased online at www.daytonatortugas.com or by calling the Tortugas' Ticket Office at (386) 257-3172.

PROBABLE STARTING PITCHERS (all broadcasts available on daytonatortugas.com and the MiLB First Pitch app)

TUESDAY: RHP Eury Pérez (1-0, 1.13 ERA) vs. RHP Carson Spiers (0-0, 0.84 ERA)

WEDNESDAY: LHP Daxton Fulton (0-0, 16.20 ERA) vs. LHP Evan Kravetz (0-0, 1.42 ERA)

THURSDAY: RHP Chris Mokma (0-1, 10.29 ERA) vs. RHP Jason Parker (0-0, 3.60 ERA)

FRIDAY: RHP George Soriano (0-0, 27.00 ERA) vs. RHP Case Williams (0-0, 3.52 ERA)

SATURDAY: RHP Matt Givin (0-0, 3.48 ERA) vs. RHP James Proctor (1-0, 0.75 ERA)

SUNDAY: RHP M.D. Johnson (0-1, 8.44 ERA) vs. TBA

